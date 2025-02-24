Like many readers of C.S. Lewis, I’ve dreamed about another opportunity to experience the magical world of Narnia come to life on the big screen—perhaps with movie adaptations that are a little more faithful to the original source material. So, when I learnt that THE Greta Gerwig, who worked her own magic to make films like Lady Bird, Little Women, and Barbie, was going to helm a new Chronicles of Narnia movie for Netflix, I practically had to pinch myself. But that same excitement is tempered with a hint of concern, given that Hollywood is infamous for tampering with the themes and characters of famous classics. And let’s be honest, if we’re going to revisit Narnia, we want it done right.

There is little doubt that this fictional world, home to talking animals, ruthless witches, and other mythical creatures, has the potential to become as popular and beloved as fantasy series like Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings if the story is successfully adapted for the big screen. For a great deal of individuals, success hinges on whether the filmmakers choose to ignore or minimise the Christian themes found in C.S. Lewis’s original works or fully embrace them.

The way I see it, there are a few ways this upcoming adaptation could play out. There’s a chance Gerwig will skip the Christian undertones entirely and concentrate just on the story’s fantasy aspects. However, is the story really a Narnia adaptation if she chooses to eliminate Christianity from the narrative? The Christian allegory is part of what makes The Chronicles of Narnia so special. Who hasn’t been moved by the powerful themes of faith and redemption woven throughout the series or shed a tear at the idea of Aslan giving his life as a sacrifice for Edmund? All of these messages are rooted in Christian symbolism. Although the story is likely still entertaining without emphasising its religious elements, it lacks the depth, complexity, and provocation that its great author intended and is merely another movie about fantastical creatures and epic battles.

This tends to be the approach that most recent adaptations of classic literature have taken: change the gender of the major characters to make a message about gender equality or cultural standards and challenge the notion of any singular belief system.

But I’m sure a lot of fans are hoping for a faithful adaptation that retains the essence of the original work. A significant part of these magical books is the moral dilemmas that the main characters encounter, often speaking to the truths of human nature. This series has provided many readers with a framework for some of the most profound questions about faith, life, death, and purpose through the prism of epic battles, fantastical creatures, and—above all—the majestic Aslan.

All that said, it will be some time before fans can anticipate seeing Greta Gerwig’s vision of The Chronicles of Narnia on screen; the first movie is anticipated to be released in 2026. But we hope the filmmakers truly take the time to appreciate all the beauty and intricacy of C.S. Lewis’ world, especially since the reboot is set to adapt every single novel in the series.

