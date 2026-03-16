The Oscars event had wrapped. The awards had been handed out. Limousines had already cleared out. And bowties were now loosened. And somewhere down the road from the Dolby Theatre, at the Hollywood In-N-Out Burger, Michael B. Jordan showed up with his Best Actor Oscar in his hand. In a truly wholesome moment, sitting down to enjoy a burger, the Sinners actor took the time to eat and take a few pictures with fans.

The Hollywood In-N-Out Burger has become a place of celebration for celebrities over the years. Paul Giamatti showed up there one year. And last year, the crew behind the animated film Flow also showed up carrying their newly won Oscar for Best Animated Feature and ordering burgers like regular customers.

It’s now become a bit of a tradition. And fans camp outside the burger joint to get a moment with the stars.

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By 10 p.m this year, the Hollywood In-N-Out Burger looked oddly calm compared with past ceremonies. Some blamed the tighter security around the event, while others pointed to the uncertainty hanging over Hollywood as production moves out of Los Angeles and studios wrestle with AI concerns.

Still, inside the restaurant, fans waited anyway.

A group of Oscar production crew members walked in during their two-hour break. One of them, Dealyn Bass, predicted the night might still deliver a surprise. “Mike’s from New Jersey, but I know he lived out here for a little bit,” Bass said. “He got a little bit of LA in him. I see it and I hear it. I feel like he’s a burger guy.”

Image Credit: Instagram

About 45 minutes later, the moment everyone had waited for finally happened. Michael B. Jordan walked into In-N-Out holding his Oscar.

Phones came out instantly. People shouted. The room filled with excited shrieks as the actor smiled while moving through the crowd. After hours of waiting, the legendary post-Oscars burger run had finally arrived. Just a little later than expected.

And it was a great moment for everyone. Michael B. Jordan, who just had the best career moment of his life, wanted to sit down and enjoy a burger like a regular dude. Except, no regular dude gets this much attention for eating a burger. But everyone loved him for it. It showed humility and a coolness that very few other Best Actor Oscar winners show.

On Reddit, fans celebrated the moment too. “He has an incredible attitude for that situation,” one Redditor wrote. “I’d do the same, so basically MBJ is me,” wrote another. “That’s a way to celebrate,” agreed another. Others were a bit more critical: “It’s a publicity stunt – those photos are going to circulate tomorrow “You won’t believe what Michael B Jordan did after his Oscar win.”

Regardless, it was the cool thing to do. Celebrating with the fans is exactly what they wanted, especially since Jordan mentioned and thanked his fans and ending his speech with: “So I just want to say thank you to everybody in this room that has something to do with my success. I love you guys, and everybody at home who supported Sinners and went to see the movie once, twice, three, four, five times. Thank you, because you guys made this movie what it is. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

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