In May 2026, the original Roswell cast descended on Paris for Back to Summer 47 II — a dedicated fan convention that brought together Jason Behr, Brendan Fehr, Nick Wechsler, Majandra Delfino, and Emilie de Ravin. Twenty-six years after the show first aired, the fans showed up in force. The alien legacy is very much alive.

The turn of the millennium was the time for all things alien on TV. Shows like The Outer Limits, Dark Skies, and Millennium challenged the X-Files’ supremacy throughout the 90s. Then, in 1999, Roswell combined the mysterious allure of sci-fi shows with the ups and downs of teenage drama, creating an instant classic.

Roswell centers on a group of alien-human hybrids living undercover in – where else – Roswell, New Mexico. One such hybrid is Tess Harding, who also happens to be part of the aliens’ royalty. Played by Emilie de Ravin, Tess quickly became a centerfold of the Roswell mythos. Here’s what de Ravin has been up to since her interstellar turn launched her career!

Emilie de Ravin’s Early Career: From BeastMaster to Sci-Fi Stardom

Image Credit: The WB

Between 1999 and 2002, Emilie de Ravin starred in what some would call the perfect blend of genres to become a fan-favorite star. She started her acting career in the BeastMaster TV series, playing the demon Curupira throughout the show’s first two seasons. That same year, in 1999, she joined the Roswell cast, eventually becoming a main character in Season 2.

The same year Roswell concluded, de Ravin played one of the bullies in Bryan Fuller’s obscure Carrie TV film. A couple of years later, however, de Ravin would join a show that was leagues stranger than Roswell by every metric imaginable.

Lost Explained: Emilie de Ravin’s Role as Claire Littleton and Why It Mattered

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In 2004, Lost captured the imaginations of millions of fans who just wanted to understand what was going on with its many puzzles and mysteries. De Ravin was part of the series from the very start, playing the enigmatic Claire Littleton. She appeared in a total of 97 episodes, becoming a central part of the show’s mythos.

The mid-2000s were also her chance to tap into her experience with Carrie, as she starred in indie thriller and horror films like Brick (alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and The Hills Have Eyes remake from 2006.

Remember Me and the Start of a New Era for Emilie de Ravin

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The 2010s marked a new beginning for de Ravin’s career. In 2010, she starred alongside Robert Pattinson in the strange drama Remember Me – a movie that’s mostly remembered for that surprise 9/11 twist.

Then, in 2012, she joined the cast of Once Upon a Time, a series focused on fairytale characters. She tapped into her experiences with fantasy to play Belle (from Beauty and the Beast) and quickly moved from guest star to series regular. The series would become her “second home,” as she’s still touring and meeting with fans in 2026, celebrating reunions with former cast members and fans throughout Europe and North America.

Emilie de Ravin in 2026: Reunions, New Movies, and Career Evolution

Since the 2020s, de Ravin has picked projects that connect her with fans and allow her to reconnect with her Australian roots. Whether she’s appearing in Lost’s 20th anniversary documentary, Getting Lost, or appearing in films like The Reluctant Royal and Wreckage, de Ravin never stops reinventing herself.

The Paris reunion in May 2026 was proof that the Roswell fanbase’s devotion has only deepened. And if the success of Back to Summer 47 II is any indication, Emilie de Ravin isn’t done with her alien past just yet.

Her Instagram profile is a celebration of her most iconic roles. It also offers a chance to see how great she looks now that she’s 44 and embracing her role as a mother of three. It’s been quite the adventure from Tess to Belle, that’s for sure – and with more roles on the horizon, we might be nearing yet another Emilie de Ravin renaissance in the near future.

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