Well, look who’s back from the dead. No, not just Stack and Mary – we’re talking about Sinners 2. After pulling in a jaw-dropping $340 million off a $90 million budget, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s gritty southern vampire flick has officially gone from surprise hit to full-blown franchise. According to reliable scooper @MyTimeToShineHello, “Sinners 2 is happening.” And honestly, horror fans are already sharpening their fangs in anticipation.

What makes this even more unexpected is the fact that Coogler previously shut down the idea of a sequel. “I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there,” he told Ebony. “That was always my intention.” Basically, he wanted Sinners to be a one-and-done, with no leftovers.

But clearly, something changed. Whether it was the massive box office returns, the fan response, or just a really great new idea (fingers crossed), Coogler has cracked open the coffin again. And to be fair, the door was already left ajar. If you stuck around for the post-credits scene in Sinners, you’ll remember we catch up with Sammie in the ’90s. He is approached in a bar by Stack and Mary, who are completely unaged but definitely still undead. They drop a cryptic “we survived” talk and exit, leaving us with one massive question: how?

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Sinners 2 could continue the story and answer a number of questions: Where have Stack and Mary been? What have they seen? And what are they up to?

Of course, the cast was always down for a Sinners sequel. Jack O’Connell, who played the grizzled Rennick, told GQ he’s all in for a prequel. “That’s a f**king fantastic character to step into,” he said. “So if Coogler’s up for it, I am.” Michael B. Jordan also said he’d be “up for it”. At the time, however, Coogler seemed more apprehensive: “My favourite movies are ones where it feels like a world was happening before and a world is gonna happen after.”

Sinners 2 is happening 👀 pic.twitter.com/2gRnA9TCpU — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 29, 2025

Fan reactions to Sinners 2 have been mixed. Some love the idea of it becoming a franchise, others would rather have it remain a solo film. “This might just be the greatest movie franchise being born,” someone responded on X. “Love for this to be a trilogy. Glad they greenlit the sequel. Michael B. Jordan is amazing in this,” agreed Casey Ryback. “It doesn’t need a sequel,” responded another. “There is no way this should have a sequel. Only decent idea is what the two vampires were up to until the 90s,” another comment reads.

Personally, I think music was the heartbeat of the original film. So, imagine what Stack and Mary could do as immortal influencers in the evolution of sound. Vampires in the Motown era? Punk rock in the ‘80s? Trap beats in the 2000s? There’s something juicy there. Picture Coogler directing a vampire story that tracks the evolution of music. It’s Blade meets Dreamgirls.

So while we wait for Coogler to officially confirm it himself, there’s a lot to be excited about. Sinners 2 is coming. And if the first film taught us anything, it’s this: don’t count out the undead. Especially when they’re making studio execs this much money.

RELATED: The Top 20 Best Vampire Movies Of All Time, Ranked