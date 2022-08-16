Can PlayStation Studios’ PC port for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered improve on an already stunning PS5 game (which boasted a 60FPS frame rate and Ray-tracing)?

While God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn‘s move from console to PC was almost flawless too, there’s something very unique about Spidey’s jump from TV screen to monitor. Developer Nixxes Software stretches the title to it’s limits, and the results are spectacular.

Swinging Back into Action with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC

Peter Parker is back as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. This time around, he’s a bit older and wiser when it comes to his street smarts. However, his life is still a bit on the rocks, as he spends the majority of his time-fighting crime, sacrificing his personal life for the sake of New York City.

While the game established Spider-Man as a well-known superhero in the city, having already defeated a number of his main enemies, it adds a relatively unknown villain to the mix of several others, while also establishing the roots of one of the comic’s most infamous villains. It’s a surprising contrast in how things unfold in terms of the timeline, switching things up a bit from what has normally been established in most comic series and movies.

The gameplay is absolutely enjoyable as well. It feels effortless as you sling from side to side between the buildings and even the lower trees in Central Park.

I don’t want to spend too much time going through the story and setting for the game, which was already established in the initial review from 2018. Instead, we’ll focus on the new, the different and the issues with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC port.

Climbed Up the Water Spout

Developers Insomniac Studios recently enhanced the PS4 title for PS5, which brought with it a host of new graphical features to impress. For the PC variant, they partnered with Nixxes Software for the PC port.

From the start menu, even before entering the game, you’re presented with plenty of options when it comes to your graphical settings. In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, you can tinker with renders, resolutions, ray tracing (if supported by your GPU), config of your ultrawide monitor and Nvidia’s DLSS, and more. Irrespective of your GPU, you have a smorgasbord of features to perfectly suit your requirements.

As with many modern AAA, open-world titles, players can easily get lost in the scenic environment. And that’s the case here, too. I found myself enjoying just swinging around New York City, exploring the various landmarks, as well as slinging through sunrise or sunset with the sunlight beaming in between the city’s high-rise buildings. The developers made sure to tick off these graphical elements to ensure PC gamers get all their desires met, even for the, now, four-year-old title.

What’s truly great about Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC is that it scales up to 4K resolution and increased FPS for those higher frequency displays. This allows players to really immerse themselves into the game even more than just the enhanced graphics. You will, however, need one of the top GPUs to achieve this, which itself can cost more than the PS5 console alone. That graphical superiority, though, is really something.

Further to this, when playing on more of the mid-tier GPUs at 1080p or even 1440p resolution, you’ll easily be able to reach around the 80-90FPS. Even then, monitoring the GPU levels, averages around the 80% mark, which means it’s not maxing out the performance to achieve this. That says a lot about the game’s port, running efficiently, as opposed to having to through the best GPUs at it to get the best performance. This is a tell-tale sign of a really good port – even with a few glitches along the way.

The Remastered version is more than just the enhanced graphics capabilities. In addition to the main game, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC features all three DLCs that were released since its launch. Each of the DLCs are presented in the main menu and you can easily select and play. However, it’s not as seamless as many of the other PlayStation DLCs that organically feed into the main game. But, that’s not really a big talking point, to be honest.

The Rain Washed the Spider Out

Needless to say, there aren’t very many games that are near flawless at the time of release. Even with the two-year period to iron out the bugs over time, releasing on a completely new platform will always pose new challenges. And that’s the same for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC.

Having received the review key just before launch, there were quite a few notable bugs to spot. Most of these came in the way of some missing renders within the environment as you traversed between buildings. However, these weren’t too distracting as they’ll resolve themselves within a second or two.

Another of the glitches notable – although it’s possible to have been presented in the PlayStation versions, too – are the NPCs being stuck in awkward positions when you’re fighting the baddies, making it a bit difficult to finish off a few stages with ease. Thankfully, being the web-slinger he is, and once you unlock the capability, you can pull these characters to the fore using the webs before finishing off the attack. It works well enough but is not the best occurrence when attempting some timed challenges.

Again, this isn’t a major issue overall. The biggest issue for me was the constant crashing of the game. This was especially true during the pre-launch review period. Most of this was alleviated with a Day-One patch. However, having played the game for a few hours for three days, it still unexpectedly crashed six or seven times. It’s even more frustrating with the game crashing and you’re back on the Windows desktop without even as much as an error message, warning or the likes. Having played through 15 hours post-patch, that’s a crash every three hours or so. This is still much better than the average of 30-60 minutes prior to launch day.

The Variety

While I play many of my PC games using the Xbox controller, PC titles almost always allow gamers to play the way they want, whether it be a controller of the keyboard and mouse.

Upon starting Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, I played the majority of it with the controller. For the sake of completeness of the review, I attempted a few hours on the keyboard and mouse combo. Where I thought it would be a bit of a struggle given all the buttons required for combinations and swinging almost simultaneously, it was a breeze in the end. In fact, I can say that if you spend enough time playing in this manner, the experience and control would far outweigh that of the conventional controller.

And this is what surprised me the most about the game. You can easily switch your style of play, while still offering so many options on your configuration setup, all the while still being extremely efficient at doing so. Even with a few glitches, the underlying development of the port is one of the best I’ve experienced in recent years.

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC worth purchasing?

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC is a really great addition to the PlayStation Studios portfolio. It looks good, it plays brilliantly, and you’ll keep wanting to return time and time again to sling those webs around the neatly built New York City.

With Uncharted up next on the release list in 2022, the year continues to impress from the Sony stables. In addition to this, they’ve also announced that they expect to release up to a third of their exclusive portfolio to PC by 2025, it’s really exciting news to hear for PC gamers.

You can purchase the game via Steam or Epic Store for PC at a reasonable R699.