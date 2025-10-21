Avengers: Doomsday will be Marvel Studios’ biggest crossover since Endgame. The Russo Brothers’ 2026 blockbuster is set to bring together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men for a multiversal battle against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. But while the cast list looks impressive, with names like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and Rebecca Romijn attached, Famke Janssen’s omission has fans asking, “Where’s Jean Grey?”

Famke Janssen, who first ignited minds (literally) as Jean Grey in 2000’s X-Men, has confirmed she won’t be returning for Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking to Screen Rant while promoting her Netflix series Amsterdam Empire, the 59-year-old actress said she’s completely in the dark about the movie. “Yeah, to be honest with you, I don’t really know the storyline, so I’m not sure. It’s not my world, it’s never been my world, really, that whole comic book world,” she admitted. “I should know by now, I’ve been in it long enough. But I’m really excited to see when it comes out. Just like everyone else, I’ll find out what those storylines are and how it all ended up.”

So, while many of her former co-stars are returning to mutant duty, Janssen is happy to watch from the sidelines. “Those were great films to be part of, and they’ve done so many good things for my career,” she said. “It’s just amazing that over all these years, I’ve had these franchises, like the X-Men, or Taken for three films, or the Netflix series Hemlock Grove for three seasons, or Amsterdam Empire and a Bond film.”

Her absence leaves a Jean Grey-sized hole in Doomsday’s lineup, especially considering her last appearance in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) neatly reset her death from The Last Stand. While Sophie Turner carried on as the younger Jean in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, many fans still associate the role with Janssen’s calm authority and smoldering restraint.

She’s not the only one sitting this one out, however. Halle Berry (Storm), Anna Paquin (Rogue), Shawn Ashmore (Iceman), and Elliot Page (Kitty Pryde) are all missing from the roster too. Ashmore in particular was vocal about wanting to return, telling Screen Rant back in 2022, “Anything’s possible… Are they going to cast completely new actors and start fresh? If it happened, would I do it? 100%. No question.” Sadly, in April 2025, he confirmed that Marvel Studios didn’t call him back for Doomsday.

Meanwhile, Vinnie Jones had his own reason for skipping a comeback as Juggernaut. “It’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically,” he told Yahoo in 2024. “You can only drink through a straw.”

Despite the missing faces, Avengers: Doomsday still promises to be massive. Filming wrapped on September 19, 2025, and the ensemble is stacked with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, and Anthony Mackie. With cameos still under wraps, there’s always the chance Marvel has a few surprises hidden in the multiverse.

Until then, fans can only speculate who else might show up when Avengers: Doomsday smashes into theaters on December 18, 2026.

