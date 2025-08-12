Ryan Reynolds has never been shy about trolling Marvel fans or teasing upcoming news or releases, but this time, he might have actually teased something special. The Deadpool & Wolverine star dropped a cryptic image on Instagram: the Avengers “A” logo painted over with a red anarchist “A”. No caption. No explanation. For most people, that’s just random graphic design. But for MCU fans, it’s basically saying “Deadpool is crashing Avengers: Doomsday.”

Disney is reportedly planning a second cast reveal for Doomsday on August 27, similar to the live-stream stunt they pulled months ago with rows of empty chairs tagged with actor names. Back then, it was a fun guessing game. This time, the internet sleuths over on r/MCUTheories think they’ve already cracked the code: the missing Fox X-Men actors. One fan put it plainly: “Really hoping for Hugh Jackman, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Anna Paquin and Shawn Ashmore so we can have the full X-Men.” Another added that Jean Grey, Storm, and Rogue seem like safe bets too.

While the rumors are flying, not everyone’s convinced the August 27 reveal is locked in. Disney’s been leaking a lot lately, so keeping a massive cast list under wraps would be an impressive feat. Still, Reynolds’ post is exactly the kind of pre-release nudge he’s done before. Remember the barrage of posters and behind-the-scenes shots ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine? History suggests he’s not above stirring the pot early.

The timing is also suspicious. Marvel’s been battling a post-Endgame slump and Fantastic Four’s lukewarm box office didn’t help. Bringing Deadpool into Avengers: Doomsday could be Kevin Feige’s way of bringing something new and exciting to the Avengers films. After all, Deadpool & Wolverine has already cracked open the multiverse, tying Wade Wilson directly to the TVA, and recent Doomsday set leaks show TVA agents on site. The connective tissue is already there.

If Reynolds is indeed in, Deadpool’s role could be more than just a cameo. Doomsday is expected to juggle multiple timelines, legacy characters from Fox and Sony, and at least 27 confirmed Marvel characters. That’s before counting rumored appearances. But could Deadpool even work in an MCU film of this scale? Imagine someone who can break the fourth wall, comment on the madness, and maybe sneak in a few digs at the MCU itself alongside the other characters. While Deadpool is tailor-made for that job, it’s not quite clear how that setup would work here.

There’s no word on a Deadpool 4 yet, but Reynolds has hinted at exploring other projects like an Uncanny X-Force adaptation. A big role in Secret Wars, due out a year after Doomsday on December 17, 2027, could keep the character in play without committing to another solo outing. Both he and Hugh Jackman are rumored for the 2027 crossover, so this could be the start of a two-film arc.

Of course, Reynolds once joked that Deadpool joining the Avengers would mean the team had hit rock bottom. If he does show up, expect him to say exactly that… probably while wearing someone else’s mask and stealing Professor X’s wheelchair. Avengers: Doomsday lands December 18, 2026, and if the rumours are true, Wade Wilson might just be in the thick of it, whether the Avengers like it or not.

