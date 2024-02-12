Summary:

Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine has been beloved by fans for over 20 years.

Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 may dampen the excitement of having someone else play the character in the future.

If Jackman returns as Wolverine, it may lead to him being cast in other X-Men roles in the future, potentially overshadowing other actors.

Has Marvel created a Snyderverse dilemma by bringing Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine? It may be so and could hurt future X-Men and solo Wolverine films.

Hugh Jackman is Wolverine & Ryan Reynolds Is Deadpool

Hugh Jackman has been a fan favourite in the Wolverine role for many years. Sure, the Australian actor is too tall to be Wolverine, but we’ll look past that one as long as Jackman is in the role. The actor is such a revelation onscreen that geeks everywhere turned a blind eye to this one snag that bugs everyone when it comes to casting an actor for the part. Jackman’s intensity and commitment to the role are what fans have loved about his performance since the days of Bryan Singer’s first X-Men movie, way back in 2000.

So fused has Jackman and Wolverine become that it’s hard to think about anyone else as in the role. Sure, we have our other top picks to take over, like the endless calls for Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliff to wield the claws. However, Jackman made the role his own and has been the go-to actor to play the part for over 20 years. No one else will ever be as closely associated as Jackman when talk about an onscreen Logan comes up with your friends. The same could be said about Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. Nobody else could play that role as good.

A Marvel Snyderverse Dilemma: Should Jackman Have Returned For Deadpool 3?

In the ensuing excitement of Jackman’s surprise return to the role after retiring from the character in 2017, giving a brilliant last performance as Wolverine in James Mangold’s Logan, few have questioned if his return was for the best. Ryan Reynolds hounded Jackman and pestered the veteran actor to have one more round as Wolverine despite laying down the mantle. Jackman had refused numerous calls to play Wolverine again but finally caved and joined the cast of Deadpool 3 because he strongly felt like appearing as Wolverine again, telling The Guardian that he felt it in his ‘gut.’

It’s tempting to want Jackman to return as Wolverine, but doing so could dampen the excitement and novelty of having someone else play the character in the future. If Jackman returned for Deadpool 3, why shouldn’t he be cast in another X-Men role in the future? He is a fan favourite and is excellent in the role, so why bother with anyone else? It looks like a great idea in the short term, but bringing Hugh back was probably a mistake in the long term.

Logan’s resurrection in Deadpool 3 is exciting and will boost the film at the box office. If it does great, it will only seal the deal, and average film fans will be dead set on seeing Jackman in the role again after Deadpool and Wolverine. In the unlikely scenario that the film bombs, it would tarnish Hugh’s stellar portrayal of the character, and everyone will say he should never have come back. Marvel should have cast a new actor for the role and given him a boost in a team-up with Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool, something the new actor would desperately have needed before leading in a fresh new future X-Men film.

We all saw the drama with returning Henry Cavill to his Man of Steel role in Black Adam, only for Warner to block the actor afterwards from actually returning again. Marvel has done something similar; getting Jackman back for however long has caused a problem for future actors who want to star in the role; fans will not be easily persuaded to accept anyone else after Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine.

