The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around for a long time, and after years of playing their beloved character, many actors are beginning to age out of their roles. It’s starting to look like Marvel will soon be saying goodbye to four of their beloved actors.

Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow Discuss Their Departure

The two actresses did an interview with The Goop Podcast a little while back, during which Johansson asked Paltrow if she was done with Marvel:

“I think so. I mean, I didn’t die, so they can always ask me.”

“I think you may come back at some point,” Johansson responded.

“Really? A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great.”

“100% that happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby.”

Johansson, on the other hand, didn’t think she’d be coming back as Natasha Romanoff anytime soon:

“I’m done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.”

Zoë Saldaña and Dave Bautista Say Goodbye to Their Characters

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the last Marvel movie to be directed by James Gunn, and the last time we will see Zoë Saldaña and Dave Bautista play Gamora and Drax, which both actors have made clear. A THR article mentioned that Saldaña felt like, while it might not be “the end for the Guardians,” it is the end for her, “for Gamora”. On her last day, she thanked the crew and Gunn for the work they’d created together:

“I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship.”

According to TBR, Dave Bautista has been vocal about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being his final Marvel project for a while. In 2021 he Tweeted: “Drax isn’t going anywhere. He just won’t be played by this dude! By the time G3 comes out I’ll be 54 yrs old for god’s sake! I’m expecting everything to start sagging any second now.”

Dave Bautista on Marvel Failing to Deliver on Drax’s Backstory

“That role chanced the trajectory of my life. It’s always going to be special to me. Now that I’m four films in… I really wished they would have invested more in Drax, personally. Because I think Drax has more of a story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory which they dropped the ball on. That’s no dig on Marvel. They had their slate, I know what they’re focused on, that’s what they have slated out. But man, I think they really missed the ball on Drax. He has such a great backstory. Selfishly, as a performer, that would have given me the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, emotionally. And physically as well. Because, if you notice, Drax, although he looks like a badass, you look at him and he looks terrifying, but Drax gets his ass kicked more than any other Marvel character… The whole “Destroyer” thing they just threw out the window… people just fell so in love with the comedic side of Drax they tapped into that, then they tapped into it more, then they really dug a hole into it. But we missed a huge boat on that character and I don’t think it’ll ever come back around. But I’m really just looking forward to finished out this whole journey.”

TL;DR Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow discussed their unlikely return on The Goop Podcast.

Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista agreed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the end of the line for their character.

Marvel might be saying goodbye to these actors and their versions of the characters soon.

How do you feel about the exit of so many beloved actors?