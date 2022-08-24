The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Hulk appears quite a bit in the premiere episode of the eighth and latest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which introduces Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Ann Walters – a prolific lawyer who finds herself accidentally becoming a Hulk after a car mishap with her cousin, who just happens to be Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, A.K.A. The Incredible Hulk.

Although the latest Disney+ series is Walter’s origin story in the Marvel Universe, it is providing new and incredibly valuable information about the Hulk, as well as answering several lingering questions about the Avengers.

Tying Off Lose Ends

As with many Marvel Studios, or rather Disney+, series premieres, the pilot episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is devoted to setting up the show, which allows for a lot of exposition. It’s through this exposition that we learn that Banner has been spending a lot of time in a remote Mexican facility that was built for him by the late Tony Stark (as portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.). He also glosses over his work in becoming Smart Hulk, all of which is an effort to help Walters come to terms with the fact that she is now also a Hulk.

Anyone would have a hard time and be resistant to such a drastic change in their lives, and Walters is no exception. It’s because of this that Bruce tries his best to help her understand that transforming into and out of being a Hulk is not an easy task.

He mentions the perplexing past actions of Natasha Romanoff A.K.A Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) having sung him a lullaby which helped him return to his human form (as seen in Whedon’s Avengers: Age of Ultron), but quickly admits that he has no idea how it worked.

Goodbye Lullaby

The lullaby trick that Black Widow was able to use to transform Hulk back into Bruce Banner was never hinted at before the movie in 2015 and was never explained in the film either. The trick seemed to come out of nowhere, not having any precedence in Marvel Comics. It seems the choice to add it was a creative one from Joss Whedon to establish a supposed romantic connection between Hulk and Black Widow in the movie.

It has been thought that with the lullaby, Black Widow was able to tap into the Hulk’s subconscious mind and reach Banner to wake him from within, which then lead to the transformation back into human form.

Unfortunately, Joss Whedon’s Avengers movie is the only one where this mechanic is present and it has not been used since, so it has not been explored further other than when Thor makes fun of it in Thor: Ragnarok.

Over the years, Marvel Studios have slowly managed to fix many of the story issues that came out of Whedon’s movie through their subsequent projects, although the unexpected coupling of Hulk and Romanoff seems to be something that they can’t quite find an adequate remedy for just yet.

Are you happy that one of the mysteries of Marvel’s Hulk has finally been put to rest?