Marlon Wayans has been making people laugh since the early ’90s, and apparently still has some of the craziest ideas in the room. Speaking to Variety on the day his new film Scary Movie hit theatres, Wayans floated the idea of setting White Chicks 2 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The internet seems to love the idea.

“That’s not a terrible idea!” Wayans told Variety, before making it clear that they are currently discussing the possibilities. “White Chicks can go anywhere, but Mar-a-Lago and Florida would definitely be a fun place to make that happen and see our girls in that world.”

Dropping Brittany and Tiffany Wilson into Donald Trump‘s primary residence already sounds funny on paper. The Mar-a-Lago, a 126-room, 62,500-square-foot estate sitting at 1125 South Ocean Boulevard, is the perfect location for the characters to get up to all sorts of trouble. And it’s needed in the current polital climate too.

Wayans compared the White Chicks characters to Tyler Perry’s Madea in terms of their universal appeal and how they could be funny in any location. “White Chicks are like Madea — you can send them to space and they’ll be funny.” He also mentioned toying with the idea of a Christmas-themed instalment, saying he wants to do “A Very White Chicks Christmas“. But that seems to be just one of many ideas running through his mind at the moment. “I have a different idea, but we’re discussing. And we’ll find the right place to put them,” he later added.

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

Of course fans are super excited about the idea of a White Chicks 2. But the truth is that it will probably only happen if the new Scary Movie is a success. And depending on who you talk to, it could be in for a rough ride at the box office.

Critics were quick to slam the new film on Rotten Tomatoes, where it currently holds a 27% rotten score. The audience score, however, tells a different story. It currently sits at 71% (and that’s after 1000+ verified reviews).

All of this prompted Wayans to get on Threads and address it directly, quoting Michael Jackson while making his position clear: “All I wanna say is they never really cared about us. We don’t make movies for critics, we make movies for people who want to laugh. 15% for White Chicks is NASTY WORK. All these movies are classics.”

The comments section completely agreed with him. “White Chicks is an unmatched cinematic masterpiece that people will still be talking about in 50 years. Well, after they’ve forgotten every Oscar winner for best picture of the last decade,” one fan wrote. Another was a little more balanced: “The disrespect to White Chicks is crazy, but Scary Movie 6 did have a lot of problems, to be honest. Great seeing the cast, but it has glaring issues.” Another comment pointed out how critics don’t understand what audiences want anymore. “Critics have lost touch with consumers. Y’all know what yall doing. That’s why I’m going to a movie theater at 11:10pm tonight,” they shared.

This isn’t the first time Wayans has gone online to push back against critics, of course. His relationship with reviewers has always been contentious.

Will they love the idea of a White Chicks 2 set at the Mar-a-Lago? Probably not. But for fans, it’s exactly the type of humor they’ve grown to love and expect from the Wayans crew. It’s a hilarious idea, and people are already laughing even though they haven’t shot a single frame yet.