With Captain America: Brave New World, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was expected to enter a new era. It was intended to be the movie that rescued the MCU from the fall in critical reception and recent box office numbers…and it could still achieve the latter given the film’s $192M global debut. Yet, if you can believe it, Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election threw a major spanner in the works for the film’s overall success. But before you dismiss this statement with a roll of your eyes, give me a chance to explain.

Marvel’s recent efforts, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, were both critically and commercially disastrous. So, it’s no secret that the newly released Captain America film had much riding on it. After all, this isn’t just any Captain America film—this is the first time the Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, gets to use the vibranium shield in a full-fledged solo mission on the big screen, no less. It’s also a kind of make-or-break moment for the character and the franchise as a whole because, for nearly 15 years, the shield has been connected to Chris Evans and Steve Rogers. So, it is clear that Disney and Marvel did not intend to take any chances with this much-awaited sequel.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

When the film studio’s test screenings in front of an audience did not produce the positive feedback they hoped for, the production company ordered extensive reshoots to ensure the Falcon’s debut as Captain America was a success. However, you might be surprised to learn the main reason for the adverse reaction.

According to an insider who spoke to the American entertainment news website Vulture , the movie’s depiction of President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) created unsettling political connotations. It seems that the figure, a demagogic military leader who transforms into the raging Red Hulk, was believed to be too similar to President Donald Trump.

Change was the only way forward as Disney couldn’t afford to alienate their audience any more after receiving so much flak for their Snow White film and numerous other socially controversial initiatives. First, the film’s title was changed from Captain America: New World Order to Brave New World as an attempt to avoid any political hot potatoes after conspiracy theorists read a bit too deep into the meaning of the title. After that, 22 days of reshoots were required to make the movie more presentable.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Vulture states that an unidentified source on the set identified these reshoots as a major problem in the film’s production. Disney reportedly spent an extra $22 million on the extra filming, a significant financial strain. This news is concerning in and of itself. Still, the crew also reportedly experienced a lot of stress on set as they worked nonstop to save the movie.

Which then brings us to Harrison Ford. The 82-year-old legend reportedly wasn’t thrilled to be suiting up for motion capture in a superhero film. According to rumours circulating the set, Ford was a bit of a diva, and it led to tension as everyone rushed to please the ageing celebrity. It’s not like Ford’s not a pro, but come on—who wouldn’t get a little grumpy after a plane crash and having to play a raging Red Hulk with motion capture dots all over you?

To try and avoid any political controversy or backlash, Disney even went so far as to change a theatrical trailer that included footage of an assassination attempt on the Ross character (a scene that does still make its way into the film, though). This was done out of sensitivity regarding the attempt on Donald Trump’s life in July 2024.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

As you can see, a lot happened behind the scenes in Captain America: Brave New World and there were also plenty of political considerations related to Donald Trump’s presidency. And sadly, the film’s poor ratings reflect this tumultuous production.

The extensive reshoots and changes made to the film directly resulted from the political climate. Would things have turned out differently if there hadn’t been a heightened political climate to navigate? Although we’ll never be able to know for sure, you can watch the final product in theatres right now and make your own judgement.