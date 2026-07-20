Disney actress Christy Carlson Romano says she never even got the chance to audition for Gossip Girl because casting didn’t think she was hot enough. In a video posted to Facebook, the Even Stevens and Kim Possible star recalled being told outright that she wasn’t attractive enough to be considered for the CW teen drama. “They told me that I wasn’t attractive enough to audition for Gossip Girl back in the day,” Romano said. “They were like, no, she needs to be like hot. Like I was 16, I was like, what the hell’s going on? But I get it, fans are Gossip Girl.” The clip ends with Romano laughing about it now, but back then, it had to hurt.

Christy Carlson Romano Says She Wasn’t Considered “Hot” Enough For Gossip Girl

Romano was around 16 at the time. It was right around when she was becoming a household name as the voice of Kim Possible. Gossip Girl arrived in 2007 and was built around a cast of impossibly glamorous Upper East Siders. So, it’s easy to see why casting was looking for a very specific look at the time. Still, being told flat out that she wasn’t attractive enough to even try out clearly stuck with Romano. Why else would she be talking about it so many years later?

Of course, she isn’t the first star to say she was turned away from a role over her looks rather than her talent. There are plenty of beautiful actors who lost parts for being considered “not hot enough” for Hollywood.

From Even Stevens To Kim Possible: A Disney Star Is Born

Image Credit: Disney

If you watched the Disney Channel in the early 2000s, Christy Carlson Romano will be a very familiar face. She played Ren Stevens alongside Shia LaBeouf in Disney’s Even Stevens, a popular family comedy series that ran for three seasons between 2000 and 2003. When the show eventually ended, Shia went off to Hollywood to create blockbusters like Transformers. But many fans always wondered what happened to Christy Carlson Romano. Well, the good news is that Ren is thriving.

Romano wonders what Ren would be up to in 2025. She’s been honest about it, sometimes painfully so. “I was told that leaving Hollywood right after Even Stevens would ruin my career,” she wrote for Teen Vogue. “In retrospect, it probably did. But in my heart, I was running away from the responsibility of fame and toward a glamorized fantasy of adolescence.” She was 18. Exhausted. Famous. And very lonely at the time.

Christy Carlson Romano’s Career Started Years Before Even Stevens

What gets missed is how early Romano started in the business. She was just 6 when she first landed a role in Annie. And by 8, she was actually already touring the country with her mom as manager. “I used to stand up and sing at family reunions,” she told Connecticut Style, talking about her hardworking childhood.

How Christy Carlson Romano Became The Voice Of Kim Possible

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After Even Stevens, Disney came calling again. This time, she would be the voice of Kim, a teenage crime-fighter, on Kim Possible in 2002. “I was very proud of it,” Romano said about her time on the show. “She was very empowered and she was a leader.”

Christy Carlson Romano Opens Up About Alcohol, Depression, And Identity

Then… just like that… everything slowed down. A lot. And not even college delivered the normal life she’d imagined. And that’s when alcohol stepped in. Soon, depression followed. “I became a bit harder-edged, binge-drank more at loud nightclubs,” she once wrote. “Imposter syndrome had stiff competition against my self-hatred.”

Christy Carlson Romano’s Reinvention: Books, YouTube, And Motherhood

Image Credit: Instagram / thechristycarlsonromano

Then Christy Carlson Romano tried to do something else with her life. She began writing a semi-autobiographical novel, Grace’s Turn, in 2006. She also started getting involved with the Actors Fund’s Looking Ahead program to help young performers adjust to real life. And in the midst of that, also creating her own YouTube space because, as she put it, “there’s no red tape to cut through.” In 2019, she launched Christy’s Kitchen Throwback, cooking with fellow ’90s and 2000s stars.

While she was doing all this, she also started a family. She met Brendan Rooney in a screenwriting class. They now have two daughters, Isabella and Sophia. Pregnancy changed how she saw her body after years of disordered eating and insecurity. “I had an appetite for the first time in my life,” she said.

Christy Carlson Romano Survived Being Shot In The Face In 2024

In 2025, Romano made headlines again. For many reasons. Firstly, for experimenting with AI-generated images on social media. She received a ton of backlash. She quickly pulled the posts. Then came something far more serious. In February 2024, she was accidentally shot in the face while clay pigeon shooting in Texas. She survived but was badly injured.

Romano is 42 now. She looks great, sure, but that’s not the story. The story is that she’s still here, still creating, still learning in public, as she’s always done. And if Disney ever does revive Even Stevens, she already knows where Ren would be. She’d be an older and wiser parent, probably still being harassed by the rest of the Stevens family.

Hilary Duff And Christy Carlson Romano Tease A Cadet Kelly Seque

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Recently, Hilary Duff joked about the “lesbian love story” hidden in Cadet Kelly. Romano also took to Instagram and asked Duff, “When we filming?” It seems like both actresses are on board with the idea. “I’ve always been down for THAT Cadet Kelly sequel,” Romano said in a reply.

The 2002 Disney Channel Original Movie starred both actresses – Duff as Kelly Collins and Romano as the rule-loving Jennifer Stone. Apparently, some fans felt this was a queer-coded story. On the Magical Rewind podcast, Romano called a sequel a “fun little thing,” praised Duff as a “gay icon”. So it could actually happen, right?

Christy Carlson Romano’s Memoir Once Upon A Trainwreck Arrives In October

Christy Carlson Romano has announced her memoir, titled Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Rise and Fall of a Child Star, which will arrive later this year (on October 6). The book took her two long years to write and forced her to revisit her past. “It’s risky. It’s honest,” she admitted. But she’s dedicated this book to her daughters, and, of course, anyone who grew up watching her.

Funny enough, the girl who was once told she wasn’t “hot” enough for Gossip Girl is now the one writing her own story. No casting director required.

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