David S. Goyer, the man who co-wrote Man of Steel with Christopher Nolan, just gave James Gunn’s Superman (2025) a big thumbs up, and that might surprise a lot of Snyder fans. After all, Man of Steel (2013) was famously darker and more grounded, the kind of Superman movie that had Jonathan Kent telling Clark to maybe let a bus full of kids drown, and had a climactic battle that turned Metropolis into a disaster zone. And yes, if you hated the tornado scene, Goyer and Nolan are the ones who wrote that, too. Zack Snyder just brought their script to life visually.

So you’d think Goyer would hate Gunn’s take on Superman, which is basically the opposite in tone. But no. In fact, he loved it. Speaking to Cinemablend while promoting Netflix’s The Sandman (which he co-created with Neil Gaiman and Allan Heinberg), Goyer was quick to praise the 2025 reboot.

“I really liked it,” he said. “People always assume that because I did The Dark Knight, I wouldn’t like The Batman, but I really enjoyed it. Each generation gets the Superman they need. It felt like the pendulum with Man of Steel, obviously that was a much darker, grounded version, and we’re in a very different place. I love that tagline, ‘Kindness is punk rock.’”

Image Credit: DC Studios

That’s a pretty big statement coming from the guy who helped redefine superhero films with Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). But Goyer doesn’t cling to “his” versions of characters. He liked what Matt Reeves did with The Batman. He even offered to help out on Marvel’s troubled Blade reboot. Not because of his ego. He’s just a guy who loves comic book movies. And Gunn’s Superman genuinely impressed him.

Goyer had high praise for the cast and some of Gunn’s bolder choices. “I think that [David] Corenswet is incredibly appealing. I never would have thought to use Krypto, and Krypto was delightful. And then I think the guy that stole the show was Mr. Terrific, who Geoff Johns and I basically turned into a real character in the Justice Society. So I was thrilled, I thought Mr. Terrific was awesome. Metamorpho, same. I love seeing a live-action Metamorpho, and those are the kind of things that James Gunn can get away with, and God bless him because I love all those weird, quirky, tertiary DC characters. I really enjoyed it and I was rooting for it, so I’m happy it’s been successful.”

That’s coming from someone who helped shape Mr. Terrific in the comics. Goyer co-wrote the JSA series for 51 issues starting in 1999, working with Geoff Johns to flesh out Michael Holt’s character. So for him to gush over Edi Gathegi’s portrayal says a lot, too.

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

So David S. Goyer’s not married to the brooding Superman he wrote over a decade ago. Times change, audiences change, and as he said, every generation gets the Superman they need. Snyder fans might still be mourning the loss of the DCEU, but if the guy who wrote Man of Steel can cheer for Gunn’s hopeful and bright version, maybe it’s time to stop arguing about which Superman is “better” and just enjoy the ride.

RELATED: James Gunn Refuses to Back Down on Superman’s Biggest Twist