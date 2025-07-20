Superman is back! Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster’s 1938 comic book creation has been in the headlines a lot again lately, and not just because James Gunn’s Superman (2025), starring David Corenswet, is dominating the box office worldwide. The hype around the DC superhero’s return has stirred up nostalgia, admiration, and even a little controversy. Corenswet has called Smallville‘s Tom Welling his favorite Superman and also praised Christopher Reeve’s iconic performance in the original films when speaking with his son, Will Reeve (who also appeared in the new film). The actor also revealed he received special letters/notes from Man of Steel‘s Henry Cavill and Superman & Lois‘ Tyler Hoechlin as he stepped into the role. Meanwhile, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman‘s Dean Cain has been making headlines of his own, though mostly for his political takes on the character. Now, another Superman actor has weighed in, and this one’s pretty cool.

Jack Quaid, best known for The Boys and voicing Clark Kent in Adult Swim’s My Adventures with Superman, had nothing but praise for both Gunn’s film and Corenswet’s portrayal. Sharing his thoughts on Threads, Quaid wrote, “I absolutely loved SUPERMAN! Can’t think of the last time a movie gave me so much hope. They did the big blue boy scout proud. I laughed. I cried. People in the audience cheered! A CHEER?! In 2025?! Incredible!”

If that wasn’t enough to make DC fans smile, Quaid turned his attention directly to Corenswet with a heartfelt message. “[David Corenswet], you ARE Superman. Period. You created a Supes who’s humanity shines through in every frame. It’s so incredible to watch you fly.” Quaid signed off with a line that fans of his animated Superman couldn’t help but love: “Sincerely, Anime Superman 🫡.”

Quaid voices the character in My Adventures with Superman, an animated series that follows a younger Clark Kent as he balances life in Metropolis with his growing responsibilities as Superman. Alongside Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen, Clark uncovers secrets about his Kryptonian heritage while facing new villains.

Of course, when another Superman actor gives you props, it means something. It speaks to how Corenswet’s take on Superman is resonating with audiences and peers alike. For a character that first leapt onto newsstands all the way back in 1938, Superman, who has a wild history of death, rebirth, and enough reboots to rival the Terminator franchise, is proving that he is still relevant today. And through it all, the Last Son of Krypton has stayed true to what matters most: inspiring hope.

Quaid’s reaction proves that James Gunn’s film has managed to capture exactly that. People are cheering in movie theaters. That’s fairly rare in 2025. It’s also a reminder of why Superman remains one of the most iconic DC superheroes of all time.

