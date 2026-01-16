Actress Lynda Carter is upset, and she’s using DC’s Wonder Woman and social media to take aim at ICE.

Even though she hasn’t played the character since 1979, Carter has never given up the Wonder Woman costume she first wore in the TV series in 1975. At 74, the actress has proven that she still knows how to land a punch after all these years. This time, it comes in the form of a political cartoon directed squarely at ICE.

The illustration shows Wonder Woman(Diana Prince) in her full superhero costume and her finger raised at a terrified ICE agent. Carter tagged the post in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a nod to the recent killing of Renee Nicole Good. Her caption: “Wonder Woman did this in the 1940s as well…” followed by #iceout and #begood.

Wonder Woman debuted in 1941 in All-Star Comics #8, and from day one, she was a strong figure (sometimes controversial) who called out abuse of power. Carter knows that history because she helped make the DC superhero famous. Just last year, while celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary at the Paley Honors Spring Gala, she reminded the room that executives once doubted a woman could lead a TV series. “Shows how much they knew! Ha!” she said, smiling while twisting the knife.

In 2025, Carter doubled down during protests in Los Angeles after ICE raids swept through homes and workplaces. On Blue Sky, she shared something personal. “Reminder that I AM LATINA AND PROUD,” she wrote. Her grandmother entered the U.S. undocumented from Mexico. Her mother was Mexican and Spanish. “Immigrants built this country,” she added.

Neither DC Comics nor Warner Bros. has commented on the cartoon. But Carter didn’t want their approval. Her fans loved her stance.

Image Credit: Instagram / @reallyndacarter

Since losing her husband, Robert A. Altman, to secondary acute myeloid leukemia in 2021, Carter has raised millions for blood cancer research through TGen. “We’re very close to human trials,” she told HELLO!, four years after his death. Lynda Carter continues to voice her strong opinions and follow in the footsteps of the hero she once played.

A new Wonder Woman actress has yet to be cast in the DCU. Fans have mentioned a number of favorites, including Grace Caroline Currey, Adria Arjona, and Alexandra Daddario. James Gunn also teased the arrival of Nubia, a powerful Black Amazon warrior, hinting at more diversity and new heroes in the DCU’s future.

