We might be a few months away from the release of 2025’s Superman, but James Gunn and his team have been hard at work assembling the new face of the DCU. Considering how hermetic Gunn has been regarding the cinematic universe’s casting, fans still wonder who the major players will be in the upcoming Justice League lineup. Who will play the DCU’s Batman and Wonder Woman?

James Gunn Follows The Puerto Rican Actress On Socials

That said, some of the most keen-eyed fans have already noticed some telling signs that could indicate Gunn’s picks for his cinematic universe. DC devotees have followed Gunn’s every move, looking for potential clues regarding the future of the DCU. Last week, some DC enthusiasts believe they hit the jackpot when they noticed James Gunn began following actress Adria Arjona on Instagram .

This could be great news for fans, especially since the Puerto Rican actress was among the favorites to play DCU’s Wonder Woman. Still, considering what we know about the DCU, this casting might be more complex than some fans believe.

Adria Arjona Is A Rising Star

In recent years, Arjona has left her mark on geek culture. The actress joined the Marvel Multiverse in Morbius and co-starred as Bix Caleen in Star Wars‘ Andor. If the rumors are true and she eventually joins the DCU, Arjona is on her way to becoming a modern nerd icon.

Besides her more comic-book-oriented roles, Adria Arjona has also taken on more serious dramatic roles in movies like Los Frikis . To balance things out, Arjona has shown her comedic chops as well, evidenced in 2023’s Hit Man. With such a versatile toolkit, Arjona is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood – just the kind of talent James Gunn needs for his upcoming cinematic universe.

Is Adria Arjona The Next Wonder Woman?

Immediately, when fans noticed Gunn began following Adria Arjona on Instagram, most thought the DCU had found its Wonder Woman. Diana Prince is easily the most coveted female role in the DC universe – but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one. DC has a long history of powerful female characters, and considering what Gunn himself has said regarding how the DCU will operate, it’s unlikely that Adria Arjona will be the next Wonder Woman.

In March, Gunn commented that he and his team won’t “Cast a film until the script is finished.” As far as we know, the Wonder Woman solo film is still in the early stages of development. Luckily for fans, Gunn is rather open about his projects, letting enthusiasts know when a film has entered production and always ready to dispel rumors.

All that said, Gunn following Arjona on Instagram at least means he can consider the actress for a role in the DCU. As some other fans have noticed on the DCSpoilers Subreddit , Adria Arjona would be a great pick to play Jessica Cruz in the upcoming live-action Green Lantern series.

With Superman coming in just a few months – and the cast already looking pretty amazing – Arjona’s likely inclusion in the DCU only cements the idea that James Gunn might be capable of lifting this cinematic universe to new heights. To be honest, after Joker: Folie à Deux, any step is a step in the right direction for the DCU.

