DC Studios has released another look at Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl. And while many fans were expecting bright, colorful comic book mayhem… that’s not what we’re getting. Instead, the new trailer shows us a dusty world filled with browns and melancholy. No, Supergirl is actually nothing like James Gunn’s Superman. Instead, it’s more like his Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel films. Or, as someone bluntly put it, “John Wick in space but the dog gets saved this time.”

That dog, of course, is the mischievous hound named Krypto, whom we met in last year’s Superman. In Supergirl, he’s in big trouble and needs rescuing. And while it’s pretty obvious that DC isn’t going to kill off its most adorable character, he needs help – which he gets from Kara Zor-El, his owner, and Jason Momoa’s Lobo (who really looks like he’s having a ton of fun here – certainly more fun than he did playing Aquaman). Of course, none of this is really anything new, as we all know that James Gunn has a habit of tugging at heartstrings with animals.

Image Credit: DC Studios

But the new trailer makes one thing very clear: this film is riding heavily on the performance of Milly Alcock as a depressed Supergirl. There’s a big mix of trauma and attitude here. But whether or not it makes her likable is another story altogether.

Going back to the Guardians of the Galaxy comparison… there’s a lot of Gunn’s touches here. You can see it in the VFX. You can feel it in the music. The only thing really missing is the humor. Supergirl doesn’t have any laugh-out-loud moments that we picked on yet. There’s also no quotable lines yet. And that’s really odd for a comic book movie.

Can we blame the budget? Maybe. At $100 million, Supergirl probably didn’t get all the resources and talent that Superman had. We can see that it’s smaller in scale in some ways.

Image Credit: DC Studios

And then there are rumors that the film has had up to eight test screenings already and multiple composers. The reasoning? Apparently, Warner Bros. wants to perfect it, and they’re doing that by testing it and changing it up as they go along.

But they’re running out of time. Supergirl takes flight on June 26 – that’s less than three months away. Right now, it looks like a film searching for its identity, hoping that Alcock can carry the weight all on her own.

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Watch the new Supergirl trailer below.