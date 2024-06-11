Hollywood and the film industry are notoriously complex and competitive, with controversies constantly emerging. Currently, the spotlight is on two upcoming Snow White movie adaptations set for release in 2025. Each film promises a unique take on the classic tale, sparking significant debate and interest. So, what’s the story behind these adaptations?

Disney’s Snow White

The latest Disney Princess movie has sparked a lot of jokes, with many commenting that The House of Mouse is making an intense effort to be politically correct and inclusive. From calling the movie Snow White and the Seven Diverse Non-Specific Vertically Challenged Creatures to commenting on the ethnicity of the lead actress, viewers haven’t been too pleased with the Walt Disney Company as of late.

Rachel Zegler is set to play Snow White, a princess known for her skin being “as white as snow.” As a woman of Latin American descent, Zegler’s casting has reignited the controversies and backlash Disney faced when they changed Ariel’s ethnicity to Black.

Zegler’s controversial stance in favour of the changes to the original story has only fanned the already raging fire in the audience. She has been quoted saying that Snow White needs to change because her character is portrayed as a helpless damsel in distress. Adding to that, the audience was in an uproar when they heard that Disney had removed the seven dwarves from the title and the plot because they found it too offensive.

Snow White and the Evil Queen

The Daily Wire has also announced its new movie, Snow White and the Evil Queen. When viewers first saw the teaser trailer , they assumed it was a satirical response to the backlash surrounding Disney’s Snow White. However, it turns out the movie is indeed scheduled for release in 2025, coinciding with the release of Disney’s version from Marc Webb.

The Daily Wire has ventured into the world of film and television recently, seemingly proving to audiences that you don’t need an exorbitant budget to make a good movie and attract audiences.

Snow White and the Evil Queen has unveiled Brett Cooper as the lead, playing Snow White. This decision surprised many due to her name sounding masculine. However, Brett Cooper is the fair-skinned and dark-haired host of The Comments Section with Brett Cooper podcast show , where she frequently discusses her conservative viewpoints in a straightforward manner.

In contrast to Rachel Zegler’s stance that Snow White should change, Cooper has mentioned that she is delighted that she and The Daily Wire would be sticking to the original Grimm’s fairy tale version, speaking about her reverence for the original source material and being glad to bring that to the next generation.

Which Snow White Movie Should You Watch In 2025?

Comparing the two movies seems superfluous, given the significant differences, despite both being based on the same source material. Besides sharing the same princess, the two movies couldn’t be more different. One is happy to change everything, and the other is adamant about sticking to the original narrative without adding any 21st-century flair.

Many fans seem happier with The Daily Wire‘s version of the classic story.

It’s sad that sticking to the original story and being faithful to the source material is seen as brave when the industry pushes filmmakers to change everything. It almost makes you wonder if Hollywood is listening to their audience anymore.

Which Snow White version are you looking forward to in 2025? Also, read our article on why Disney needs to stop creating live-action remakes of classic movies.

