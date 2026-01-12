When Kevin Smith drops by your office, there’s a good chance something nerdy gets documented. That’s exactly what happened when he visited Artists Equity, the production company run by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, currently gearing up for their Netflix crime flick The Rip.

Smith filmed a very short hallway tour and couldn’t hide his joy. On one side stands Ben Affleck’s Batman suit, not a random version, but the one he wore in The Flash. Across from it is Matt Damon’s full astronaut gear from The Martian. Smith sums it up perfectly in the clip: “So this is the Artist’s Equity, the hallway outside of Artist’s Equity, Ben and Matt’s Company. And I just want to show you something really adorable in it. So here you’ve got Batman. And then over here, you’ve got The Martian. Like their outfits stand across from one another. Come on. Come on. Isn’t that f**king adorable? Bromance!”

That’s cool, right? Well, the placement hits harder when you remember the history. Affleck filmed a full ending for the DCEU‘s The Flash that never made it to cinemas. Warner Bros swapped it out for a surprise George Clooney cameo, a move that still annoys fans today. Affleck later said his short Flash run was the most fun he ever had playing Batman.

Image Credit: Instagram / Kevin Smith

The hallway display also feels like a victory lap for two kids from Cambridge, Massachusetts, who met at 8 and 10, grew up two blocks apart, and bonded over baseball and drama. Damon once recalled on Conan how Affleck defended him from a bigger kid at school, saying, “He will put himself in a really bad spot for me. This is a good friend.” Affleck echoed that sentiment years later in Parade, explaining how Damon was the first person who truly understood his obsession with acting.

They landed their first shared film role in School Ties, rewrote their lives with Good Will Hunting, and even survived being terrible roommates. Affleck joked on The Late Show with James Corden that Damon is a genius but a nightmare to live with, thanks to his relaxed relationship with garbage. It’s probably for the best then that the two offices are separated now.

Now they’re older, wealthier, and still poking fun at each other, with Artists Equity already delivering Air. That hallway isn’t decoration. It’s a reminder that the friendship came first, the fame followed, and somehow Batman and an astronaut ended up facing each other at work every day.

