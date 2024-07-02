In a 2013 panel discussion, Michael Uslan , best known as a producer of all the modern Batman films to date, stated, “Now, if I could put my ‘fanboy hat’ on, not my ‘producer hat’. How cool would it be to see a Batman Beyond movie? Bruce Wayne in his 80s training a young Batman. And how cool would it be to see Clint Eastwood as Bruce Wayne in his 80s?” At 94 years old, the ship has probably sailed for Clint Eastwood. But how about George Clooney as old Bruce Wayne in a live-action Batman Beyond movie?

Batman Beyond Movie

2024 is a very important year for Batman Beyond fans. It was the 25th anniversary of the Batman Beyond animated series. The show, which answered the question about what would happen to Bruce Wayne once he got too old to be Batman, was a surprise hit and has been cemented in Batman history as one of the best.

Of course, with the celebrations came more talk about a live-action film or series. With Kevin Smith mentioning his interest in seeing a Batman Beyond film starring Michael Keaton , fans eagerly awaited more from DC. But nothing happened.

Also, while Keaton would be a great choice, we’re honestly hoping that George Clooney would get the role of an old Bruce Wayne in a live-action Batman Beyond movie instead.

Forgiving Batnipples

Yes, Batnipples hasn’t had the best reputation as Bruce Wayne/Batman since he appeared in 1997’s Joel Schumacher-directed Batman & Robin, but that’s the perfect reason why he shouldn’t be overlooked. Both Schumacher and Clooney have apologised to fans for the film in recent years, with George even apologising to Adam West for his awful performance . Here is a chance for the Oceans actor to redeem himself as Bruce Wayne. Here is the chance for him to make right with the fans.

George Clooney is a great actor. It’s hard to deny it. His roles in Gravity, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Descendants have more than proved that. Plus, like Bruce, George Clooney has a certain charm. He is rich, famous, and good-looking. In fact, when you really think about it, it’s clear to see why he was initially chosen for the role.

As the series has shown, Batman Beyond‘s Bruce Wayne is older, a little angrier, but still able to kick ass. This isn’t the same cheesy Batman character Clooney played all those years ago. He has much more depth, which stems from all the hurt he has experienced as Gotham’s vigilante.

Failure can be a great teacher, even if you’re one of the world’s most famous movie stars. If Clooney were to don the cape and cowl again, he wouldn’t make the same mistakes.

“It’s really easy to pick: Batman & Robin,” Clooney said when asked which of his films had the biggest influence on his career. “That’s not a joke. Up until that moment, I was an actor only concerned with finding work. After the failure of that film creatively, I understood that I needed to take control of the films I made, not just the role.”

A Different Bruce Wayne

For those who don’t know, Bruce Wayne actually developed Terry McGinnis’ Batman suit while fighting The Banes, the successors of the original Venom-fueled criminal. During Batman’s last case, he realises that he cannot defeat the superpowered beings, so he engineers the suit to help him defeat them. The fight against The Banes eventually leads to Bruce’s retirement. Wayne becomes a broken, tired and miserable old man.

George has the look. He has the acting ability. While he wasn’t the best Batman actor, he knows the character. And he understands failure. Those are all traits of the perfect actor to play an ageing Bruce Wayne.

It’s time to forgive Clooney. It’s time to give him another chance (not just that short cameo in The Flash ). The acclaimed humanitarian might just be the retired Bruce Wayne we need and deserve.

But if George Clooney says no, we also have a good backup in Michael Keaton.

Tell us, do you want George Clooney to return as Bruce Wayne in a live-action Batman Beyond movie? Or should Keaton get the role instead?