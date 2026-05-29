Nobody panic just yet. Frank Grillo has officially wrapped filming on James Gunn’s Superman: Man of Tomorrow this week and posted two Instagram Stories that, depending on how you read them, are either a completely normal end-of-shoot celebration or a devastating farewell. The actor who plays Rick Flag Sr. across the DCU‘s growing universe, tagged Gunn, producer Lars Winther, the Superman account, and DC itself while writing, “Always sad and happy when a special one ends for me. But I leave with love and gratitude deep in my soul.”

Grillo also called the shoot “extraordinarily fun,” pointed out that James Gunn is “a pretty good director” with the energy of a man who’s just discovered something obvious. He also delivered what might be the most sincere compliment David Corenswet has received from anyone on that set. “David is Superman. He is Superman. And he’s that wholesome.”

But buried inside his video, Grillo said “more to come.” And honestly, it probably isn’t a shock for fans. Rick Flag Sr. didn’t arrive in Creature Commandos and Peacemaker just to be killed off in the Superman sequel. In fact, Grillo’s character is one of the connective threads Gunn has been quietly stitching through this universe from the beginning.

Image Credit: Instagram / Frank Grillo

Then, Grillo, who always says exactly what’s on his mind and in his heart, looked into the camera and said, “If Nicholas Hoult isn’t cast as James Bond, they made a great error.” Hoult plays Lex Luthor in Gunn’s DCU, and will obviously be an important part of Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Grillo has had a front-row seat to whatever that man has been doing on set for however long they’ve been filming together. So, the Hoult for Bond shout-out isn’t an empty endorsement. Grillo has clearly watched him work and came away genuinely impressed.



His parting words on Man of Tomorrow were that the film is “going to be f***ing dynamite.” In fact, he calls his time on the film and at the DCU “like nothing else”. That’s huge praise.



So, “sad to go” isn’t a goodbye message. It’s just Frank Grillo feeling good about his time on Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

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