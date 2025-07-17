Fans begged for it. They complained about it. They memed it to death. And now, the Mortal Kombat 2 trailer is finally here to shut everyone up, and it looks like it might actually deliver. A first look just dropped, and it’s violent, bloody, and unapologetically fun. You wanted fatalities? They’re here. You wanted the actual tournament the first movie promised? It’s happening. And you wanted Johnny Cage? Well, Karl Urban is stepping into those shades, and yes, he already looks like he’s in way over his head.

The Mortal Kombat 2 trailer kicks off with Cage being recruited to represent Earth, which is about as ridiculous as it sounds. Even he knows it. But Raiden, never one to sugarcoat things, tells him Earth needs him. No pressure, right? Urban’s Cage clearly has no idea what he’s doing, but that’s part of the fun. You’ll get some high-stakes martial arts, brutal one-on-one fights, and all the iconic video game moments fans have been screaming for. At one point, Scorpion snarls, “Get over here,” and you can almost hear the collective nerd cheer from across the internet.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

What’s different this time? Money. Lots of it. The budget looks way bigger, and the action actually feels like Mortal Kombat now.

The hype isn’t just coming from fans. Ed Boon, the creator of Mortal Kombat, already watched the finished movie and couldn’t contain himself. “Just FINISHED watching the final version of the MORTAL KOMBAT 2 movie! These guys nailed it!!” he posted on X, tagging Chin Han, Martyn Ford, and Lewis Tan. Then he signed off with, “October kan’t GET OVER HERE soon enough!!” For the record, that’s October 25. If Boon’s yelling “nailed it” after decades of watching Hollywood butcher his creation, that’s basically a flawless victory.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

But the Mortal Kombat 2 trailer already speaks for itself. The first film trained for a fight and never showed up to the tournament. This time, Mortal Kombat 2 isn’t pulling any punches. The fatalities are coming, and Earth is going to need every single one.

Returning fighters include Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion. New additions like Tati Gabrielle’s Jade, Ana Thu Nguyen’s Queen Sindel, and Damon Herriman’s Quan Chi round out the roster.

RELATED: The Night Comes for Us Director Cried Watching Mortal Kombat 2