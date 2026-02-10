Jason Momoa doesn’t need a trident to cause trouble. Just a tiny fork. And a plate of your mom’s spaghetti. A new TikTok video posted by @maceyw_x caught the Aquaman star “stealing” a bite from her mom’s plate. The clip shows a woman sitting at a restaurant, enjoying a meal, when Jason Momoa slides in from behind, reaches for her fork, takes a big mouthful of pasta, and then strolls off after giving a big thumbs-up. The caption for the video: “POV: Your mom gets robbed by Jason Momoa”. It’s funny, especially when you can hear the daughter laughing while her mom stares in shock.

If you’ve ever had someone take a bite from your plate without asking, you know the usual reaction. Wars have been started for less. But that doesn’t happen this time. Momoa quickly eats, smiles, and exits. But the moment stays light, like a prank that ends before you realise it’s a prank.

Now the internet is questioning whether it was rude or fun. One viewer summed up her thoughts in just five words: “He can have it all.” Another joked: “I’m keeping the fork.” Someone else also played along, asking, “Why isn’t he feeding you the food?”

That comment section tells you everything you need to know about this viral video. Nobody is outraged. Instead, many consider it a fun moment. It’s the kind of encounter you’d retell at family gatherings for years to come, with the fork becoming a household heirloom nobody’s allowed to touch.

But not every celebrity could pull this off, of course. Momoa has built a public image that suits the moment. He shows up big, jokes easily, then playfully uses his disarming smile. Usually, you’d think, “That’s rude.” But once you realise it’s Khal Drago from Game of Thrones, who cares?

Jason Momoa is living his best life right now. Both on and off the screen. His long-awaited jump into the DCU as Lobo arrives in just a few months. DC Studios co-head James Gunn dropped a new teaser a few weeks ago, giving fans a quick preview of Momoa’s debut in the upcoming Supergirl film. The movie follows the events of 2025’s Superman and sends his cousin, Kara, played by House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock, on a galaxy trip for her 21st birthday with her dog, Krypto. Then, revenge and rough characters (like Lobo) show up.

So yes, one week you watch Jason Momoa steal pasta from someone’s plate like a friendly menace. The next, you’ll watch him step into a cigar-and-motorcycle bounty hunter role he’s chased for years.

