Some actors turn out to be much more nefarious real-life people than any character they could ever play on the big screen. On this list, we’ll go over ten actors who took their villainous roles a bit too seriously, turning out to be monstrous personalities even when the cameras weren’t rolling.

10. Shelley Malil

Image Credit: Universal

You might remember Shelley Malil for his minor antagonistic roles. He used to be the guy you went for when you needed a nosy landlord or an annoying supervisor – the characters he played in Holes and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, respectively. Little did anyone know that Malil was capable of planning seriously heinous crimes.

In 2008, Malil stabbed his ex-girlfriend 23 times in a brutal attack. Fortunately, she survived, but Malil’s acting career certainly did not. He was arrested and kept under custody until 2010, when he was finally sentenced to life imprisonment, with the possibility of parole after 12 years, for attempted premeditated murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He was released eight years later.

9. Zachery Ty Bryan

Image Credit: The WB

Bryan’s character was the catalyst for the entire plot of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He plays a minor antagonist named Clay, a wealthy quarterback whose reckless driving causes Sean’s accident at the start of the film, which ultimately forces him to move to Tokyo.

While Clay is just a spoiled brat with loads of money, Zachery Ty Bryan’s rap sheet is positively astounding. He’s been convicted of multiple DUI incidents, not to mention a long list of domestic violence-related cases. In total, he was sentenced to 35 months of combined jail time in California (16 months) and Oregon (19 months), far more than Clay ever faced.

8. Roman Polanski

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Everyone familiar with Hollywood drama knows that Roman Polanski, despite his genius as a filmmaker, is a “controversial” figure, to put it lightly. The director fled the United States in 1978, just one day after a hearing where he learned that the presiding judge planned to sentence him to substantial prison time. His crime? Convicted of the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Yeah, that’s why we don’t hear much about Polanski anymore.

What you might not know is that Polanski had a minor role in his film, Chinatown. He plays an unnamed thug who slits the nose of Jack Nicholson’s character, Jake Gittes. Aggravated assault and maiming don’t sound so bad compared to Polanski’s real crimes, however.

7. Ricardo Medina Jr.

Image Credit: Fox

Medina played not one, but two iconic Power Ranger characters in his career – one heroic, and a villain/anti-hero that seems to be more akin to his real-life tendencies. You might remember him as the Red Ranger in Power Rangers Wild Force, or as the troubled Deker in Power Rangers Samurai.

It seems he took his role as a cursed samurai warrior to heart. In 2015, Medina was arrested for stabbing his roommate to death with a medieval sword. As crazy as that sounds, Medina isn’t even the only Power Rangers actor related to real-life murder cases. But that’s a story for another time.

6. Edward Bunker

Image Credit: Miramax Films

Bunker’s most memorable role was, without a doubt, Mr. Blue, the mastermind behind the heist at the center of Reservoir Dogs. Bunker did an outstanding job playing a seasoned criminal who perfectly understands the ins and outs of a life of crime – and that’s mostly because that was his actual life.

He was first convicted when he was just fourteen. Then, when he broke his parole three years later, he became the youngest inmate to enter California’s infamous San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. He even landed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list following a failed armed robbery and a high-speed chase. Sounds like Bunker had a bad history with “jobs” gone wrong.

5. Jeffrey Jones

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Once a beloved 80s icon after appearing in films like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Beetlejuice, Jones public image has been thoroughly dismantled in recent years due to his own despicable acts. Jones was first arrested in 2002 for allegedly soliciting a 14-year-old boy to pose for explicit photographs. He has since been arrested twice for failing to update his status in the sex offender registry.

Movies like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have tried to erase Jones completely. In the film, his character (who wasn’t actually a villain) was given an unceremonious death – one that made sure anyone could play his part without showing the actor’s face. As for Ferris Bueller’s… yeah, that movie is a lot creepier now that we know who was actually chasing Ferris around.

4. Mark Salling

Image Credit: Fox Broadcasting Company

Salling rose to prominence as Puck in the hit TV series, Glee. Though he later joined the core cast as one of the “good guys,” Puck starts as a bully and one of the show’s earliest antagonists. The truth is that his real-life crimes are several orders of magnitude more severe than just bullying.

The criminal case against Salling began in 2017, when the actor formally pleaded guilty to possessing pornographic materials involving minors. Salling admitted he owned over 25,000 images of children. A formal conviction would never occur, however, as Salling took his own life on January 30, 2018, only a month after confessing to the crimes.

3. Allison Mack

Image Credit: The CW

While Allison Mack played the beloved Chloe Sullivan in Smallville, her real-life crimes tarnished her entire legacy. As for playing villains, Chloe was briefly possessed by Brainiac in Smallville, making her a temporary villain.

In real life, however, Mack was an active member of NXIVM – a deranged sex cult that engaged in all sorts of detestable deeds. Mack pled guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges for her role in the organization, as she was actively recruiting new members for the cult, sometimes through coercion and blackmail.

2. Sean Combs

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

“Diddy” has been on a downward spiral for quite a while, but things took a turn for the worse in 2024, after he became involved in a federal investigation regarding sex trafficking. The infamous “Diddy Parties” became the talk of the internet for years, and they’re still at the center of mainstream discourse as the case against Combs continues.

In 2010’s Get Him to the Greek, Combs plays Sergio Roma, an unhinged record label executive who constantly berates his employees and has a knack for misconduct. It’s almost scary how the character seems like an “exaggerated” version of the real-life Diddy – although, following his federal conviction (convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution – Mann Act violations) and subsequent 50-month prison sentence (and all that baby oil), it turns out the movie version actually played it safe.

1. Joe Son

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

In Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Random Task was just a riff on James Bond’s Oddjob, only that he throws a shoe instead of a hat. Played by Joe Son, no one could have guessed the actor’s dark past when he appeared in the comedy film.

As it turns out, Son had participated in a violent sexual assault in 1990, seven years before the movie hit theaters. He was ultimately arrested for the crime in 2008 – but that wasn’t the end of it. In 2011, Son beat his cellmate to death, adding 27 years more to his sentence.

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