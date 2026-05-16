As beauty “obsessed” as Hollywood may seem, not every role out there calls for a glowing smile and full head of hair. Yet you’ll still find actors who are considered good-looking being cast in these “ugly” roles. Some seem to even prefer those types of acting parts. Here are some of the actors who seem drawn to playing “ugly” characters who are far from glamorous.

Andy Serkis: The Handsome Actor Hidden Behind Hollywood’s Most Unforgettable Creatures

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

Andy Serkis has played plenty of strange and terrifying creatures. While most of us know him best for his portrayal of the deformed Hobbit (Gollum) in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, he has also brought to life King Kong, Caesar, and Supreme Leader Snoke. But behind the CGI and motion capture technology, Serkis isn’t too hard on the eyes.

Christian Bale: The Extreme Transformation King Who Sacrifices Looks for Great Performances

Image Credit: Marvel Studios / Warner Bros.

Christian Bale is an absolute genius at fully immersing himself in a role. Of course, more than half the time it’s required him to gain or lose an obscene amount of weight, shave his head, or even have work done. But when he isn’t playing characters that require some massive transformation, Bale is actually pretty good-looking. I mean, he was Batman after all.

Emma Stone: The Oscar-Winning Beauty Who Keeps Playing the “Unattractive” Character

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios

Emma Stone is an undeniable beauty. Yet somehow she keeps getting cast as the “ugly” or “less attractive” character in movies. Natalie in The House Bunny, Eugenia in The Help, and the list seems to go on. It honestly takes more than just glasses or curly hair for us not to see her beauty, but she still does a phenomenal job of bringing the characters to life.

Gwendoline Christie: The Stunning Star Who Often Disappears Behind Powerful, Unconventional Roles

Image Credit: HBO / Netflix

Given Gwendoline Christie’s towering height, she’s been able to play some pretty unique female characters on screen. Brienne of Tarth from Game of Thrones and Captain Phasma from the Star Wars franchise are both strong, imposing characters who step outside of traditional gender roles and beauty standards. But while Christie can pull off these androgynous characters on screen, if you’ve seen her on the red carpet or on a magazine cover, you’ll know she’s a glam queen.

Helena Bonham Carter: The Beautiful Actress Hollywood Loves Casting as Eccentric “Ugly” Characters

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes in Enola Holmes 3. Image Credit: Netflix

We could probably all agree that Helena Bonham Carter is eccentric. So, naturally, dark and whimsical characters suit her to a tee. Still, she’s definitely far from the “ugly” characters she plays on screen. In fact, we’d go as far as saying that the 59-year-old actress is an absolute stunner (yes, messy hair and all).

Mae Whitman: The Talented Actress Hollywood Keeps Labeling the “Unattractive Friend”

Image Credit: Lionsgate

There are a number of articles calling out how “infuriating” it was to see the beautiful Mae Whitman cast as the “designated ugly, fat friend” in the 2015 film The DUFF. Whitman is clearly neither of those things. That said, she’s often been cast as the awkward or quirky character who gets bullied for being ‘unattractive’.

Ron Perlman: The Rugged Actor Who Became Hollywood’s Favorite Monster and Anti-Hero

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

Ron Perlman never plays the typical handsome hero. He has, however, been a heroic beast in the ’80s/’90s TV show Beauty and the Beast and a red, horned anti-hero in Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy. But under all that makeup and prosthetics, Perlman isn’t a beast himself. Just not a typical Hollywood hunk.

Steve Buscemi: The Unconventional Hollywood Star Who Turned Unique Looks Into a Career

Image Credit: HBO / Happy Madison

Steve Buscemi’s unique looks have enabled him to build a successful career playing quirky, unconventional characters. Of course, most of these characters are either criminals or oddballs. But back in his day, Buscemi looked a lot like the handsome Bill Skarsgard. We can still kinda see it now.

Tilda Swinton: The Ethereal Beauty Who Transforms Into Androgynous and Unrecognizable Roles

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Tilda Swinton’s androgynous look often sees her cast in less glamorous female roles or even as male characters. But while she can pull off a so-called “ugly look”, the British actress has been and always will be an ethereal beauty. Plus, it’s hard to believe she’s already in her 60s.

Willem Dafoe: The Charismatic Actor Who Thrives in Hollywood’s Darkest, Strangest Roles

Image Credit: A24

Someone actually put THE Willem Dafoe on a list of ugliest actors in Hollywood, and it’s honestly baffling. Dafoe has been the face of Prada campaigns and looked good strutting his stuff on the runway for Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. Of course, when you’re always playing slightly deranged or monstrous characters (like the rotten-toothed gangster Bobby Peru or the disfigured mad scientist Dr Godwin Baxter), those good looks don’t quite shine through.

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