Nine out of ten young people growing up in the ‘90s would most likely tell you that their first TV crush was definitely Topanga Matthews, from Boy Meets World. And who could blame them, really? Danielle Fishel did an outstanding job playing a character that perfectly embodied the wild ride that were the ‘90s, complete with all the quirkiness of the new age.

Any Topanga fan must be wondering why Fishel hasn’t been more active in front of the cameras lately, especially now that ‘90s nostalgia is at an all-time high. The reason is very simple: she’s been busy working behind the scenes to boost a new generation of young performers as they achieve their dreams.

Before Topanga: How Danielle Fishel Got Her Start in Hollywood

Image Credit: ABC

While Boy Meets World gave Fishel her big break, her acting career started in another iconic ‘90s sitcom, Full House. She appeared in just two episodes, playing one half of the “Jennifers” – a pair of trendy valley girls who peer pressure Stephanie with their “coolness.”

After a brief stint in Harry and the Hendersons, Fishel joined the cast of Boy Meets World in a recurring capacity. Naturally, her popularity made Topanga a cornerstone of the series, elevating her character to a series regular by Season 2, and then into a true legend of ‘90s television.

Why Danielle Fishel Disappeared From Your TV Screen After Boy Meets World Ended

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Boy Meets World ended right at the turn of the millennium, which is very fitting for a show that so wholeheartedly embodied the spirit of the ‘90s. With the show over, it was time for Fishel to aim for new heights. And that means making the jump to the big screen – and Longshot would be the perfect way to make that transition.

Longshot, released in 2001, was an “experiment” of sorts to turn singers and pop icons into actors. It didn’t work out, unfortunately. Fishel continued acting in films throughout the 2000s, with roles in the two Dorm Daze movies and Gamebox 1.0 – none of which were well received by critics or her fans.

Still, the experience gave her the know-how to tackle the entertainment industry from behind the cameras. It was time for a new chapter in Fishel’s career: one in which she would produce, write, and direct her own projects.

The Secret Career Danielle Fishel Built While You Weren’t Watching

2016 was a big year for Boy Meets World fans. After sixteen years, the show was making a comeback with Girl Meets World – a sequel that would give fans some long-awaited closure. Fishel directed four episodes of the revival and co-produced 51 more.

Since then, Fishel has been on a roll, directing episodes for several Disney shows like Raven’s Home (the That’s So Raven revival), Pretty Freekin Scary, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Electric Bloom, and Vampirina: Teenage Vampire.

Nowadays, Danielle Fishel remains deeply involved with entertainment. She keeps her fans up to date with her podcast Pod Meets World, which she hosts with her fellow cast members, Rider Strong and Will Friedle. After a brief bout with cancer in 2024, Fishel is now more active than ever, and after meeting the world, she’s the one running the shows.

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