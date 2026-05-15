If you grew up in the ’90s, there’s a strong chance that you probably remember the sweet identical twins in Sister, Sister. During that time period, they were everywhere – magazine covers, fashion ads, and even radio with their own music. The 1994 show (which ran for six seasons) turned the beautiful Tia and Tamera Mowry into young stars across the globe. They were just 15 when the show started and 21 when it ended. But where are they three decades later? Is Roger still pestering them in 2026? Are they still so close? Well… more on that later.

It’s really hard to believe, but in July 2026, Tia and Tamera Mowry will turn 48. That number sure does make you realise just how much time has passed. It seemed like just yesterday when we flicked on our TVs to watch the twins’ antics on Sister Sister. It was a clean show, much like Full House and Step by Step. The kids would usually find themselves in some form of trouble, involve their neighbor Roger and then require their parents to rescue them. Not without a heartfelt lecture, of course.

Image Credit: ABC

What most people don’t know is that the twins were actually born in 1978 in Germany. And no, the Mowry twins didn’t begin their journey to fame on Hollywood sets. They had humble beginnings, which required them entering beauty pageants and modeling for clothing catalogues. It was their mom who made a deal with them regarding acting. “If you book something… then I would move the family to L.A.,” Tia recalls. When they landed a Chrysler commercial, she kept her promise and moved the family to Hollywood.

Then suddenly… just like that… their success came super fast. But it was far from a smooth journey. They were young black actors, and unfortunately, they experienced racism at a very young age. “We were told that we couldn’t be on the cover of the magazine because we were Black and we would not sell,” Tia said in 2020. But, of course, that kind of rejection didn’t stop the two. They were destined for much more.

Today, the twins live very different lives. In fact, they’re not joint at the hip like the show had us believe. They’re both individuals who went on to do very different things with their lives.

After her divorce from Cory Hardrict in 2023, Tia lives in Los Angeles, raising her children – Cree, 14, and Cairo, 7. “I came into this world with a twin… and right after that I went into a 22-year relationship. So I have never been alone in my life,” she said on Tia Mowry: My Next Act in October 2024. But while she’s “alone”, she technically isn’t either.

Tamera, on the other hand, built a life in Napa Valley with husband Adam Housley and their kids Aden, 13, and Ariah, 10. She’s also spoken publicly about her own marriage. “Our marriage is not perfect, but I still like him,” she said in May 2024. That sentence alone probably saved a few couples from unrealistic expectations.

Over the years, there has been plenty of talk on the internet about the distance between the sisters. Many have speculated that they no longer get along. Recently, Tia shut that talk down completely. “I think everybody thought that there was this huge rift… and that was not the case.” In truth, life has just taken them to two very different places – both physically (they live in different cities) and in terms of their careers and their schedules.

Tia made sure that she informed her fans that the do check in once a week with each other. According to her, they made a pact to always do that. So, usually on Sundays, they FaceTime or text each other to say hi.

“My twin, my built-in best friend, and my other half for life,” Tamera wrote in December 2024.

Even if Sister Sister was just a show, the love that Tia and Tamera Mowry have for each other was the real deal.

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