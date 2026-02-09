Early buzz from a Supergirl test screening on Thursday, February 5, 2026, makes it sound like DC Studios wants Kara Zor-El to hit you in the feelings and the ribs, sometimes in the same scene. People walking out say this DCU Supergirl goes darker than James Gunn‘s Superman does, digging into human trafficking and letting violence show up on camera instead of hiding behind a tasteful cutaway. Still, they also describe a real mix of humor and heart, so you’re not trapped in two hours of misery.

The biggest flex coming out of the room is the look. According to @AxelTalksFilm, the cinematography is “an upgrade compared to Superman.” If that holds, it’s a big deal, because DC lives and dies on mood, lighting, and whether your hero looks like they belong on a poster or in a group chat meme. We saw how fans tore apart scenes and CGI from Superman last year.

Image Credit: DC Studios

In terms of the action, there’s talk of a hallway fight that people compare to Marvel’s Daredevil and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So, yeah, there’s probably a few brutal scenes.

Krem of the Yellow Hills has a redesign, and one reaction calls him “extremely ‘menacing’ and a tremendous villain.” Then @Cryptic4KQual reports two sources who call Krem “lame” and “underwhelming.” Two very different takes for the same character in the movie.

One thing people do agree on, however, is Lobo. Jason Momoa’s role is “substantial” and “crucial to the ending,” which means you shouldn’t expect a quick wave and a bike rev. And the overall tone gets summed up with this wild little recipe: “It’s basically bits of Superman 2025, [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3], Logan, Man of Steel and The Last of Us mashed into one film without the R-rated elements. Whoever’s seen it would probably understand my film choices. Krypto is Rocket, Kara is Joel/Logan.”

The Man of Steel part is probably most of the stuff we’ll see on Krypton. Say what you will about Zack Snyder’s DCEU film, but it depicted the planet and its culture like no other Superman film before it. Based on the small teases we’ve seen of the planet in the trailers, we can see some of the influence. The big difference will probably be the tone.

Image Credit: DC Studios

That Krypto part we’ve also already seen in the trailers. Gunn’s previous movies already proved that cute sidekicks can carry trauma and heart without turning the movie into a lecture. One fan reaction said it best: “When Lylla was shot [in Guardians Vol. 3], I looked over and saw my wife crying,” Redditor u/Nukemarine said. Another adds: “As an animal lover, basically all the scenes with the animals and Rocket’s friends made me uncomfortable. I almost teared up in a few scenes.”

DC’s marketing sounds cheeky, too. No Super Bowl trailer expected, but Krypto popped up in the Puppy Bowl, which is the same thing they did for Superman last year.

Supergirl hits theaters on June 26, 2026, with Milly Alcock starring, Craig Gillespie directing, and Ana Nogueira on script.

