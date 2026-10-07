James Patrick Healey was once on the top of producer’s list as “Hollywood’s next big potential.” He was already a popular face after playing Sean Rowan in Dynasty, then came the chance to play Bond and Mad Max, which he turned down. But his story has a dark ending that involves an arrest for allegedly cutting his sister’s husband’s throat.

How Did James Healey Get Into Acting? From Galway to Turning Down Mad Max

James Healey (also credited as James Healy) was born in 1951 in County Galway, Ireland, before he moved to Melbourne, Australia. He started acting young, and in the ‘70s, he landed guest spots on Australian cop TV shows, like Homicide and Division 4.

He trained as an actor at NIDA in Sydney and graduated from London’s RADA in 1977. He later joined the popular soap The Restless Years as Gary Fisher, a murderous villain.

His biggest opportunity came early in his career. Director George Miller originally approached him to play the lead in Mad Max, the role that ultimately made Mel Gibson famous. Healey ultimately turned down the part because he didn’t like the film’s dialogue and felt he was a mismatch for Max Rockatansky. Mad Max went on to become a classic, with the 1979 film pulling in more than US$100 million worldwide. Today it still holds a 89% Rotten Tomatoes score and is considered one of the best sci-fi films of all time.

Did James Healey Almost Play James Bond? The 007 Screen Test

Healey had a second shot at fame when he auditioned for James Bond years later. The actor reportedly bumped into producer Cubby Broccoli in a car park, and was invited to a screen test in London. It’s easy to see why Broccoli considered him – there’s something very 007 about Healey’s look. At the time, Pierce Brosnan was already in the running, however, but Healey gave it a shot anyway. Unfortunately, he didn’t get the part and Brosnan went on to play the character four times, making him a household name.

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James Healey as Sean Rowan on Dynasty

Image Credit: Aaron Spelling Productions

In 1987, Healey joined Dynasty as Sean Rowan, who marries Alexis Carrington Colby, played by Joan Collins. He admitted he was nervous about their first intimate scene. “Men aren’t supposed to be nervous, right?” he joked.

Healey appeared in 23 episodes across the 1987-88 season before Rowan was killed off in the finale. But it was enough to make him a familiar face on American TV and catch the attention of other directors.

From Santa Barbara to Strangers: James Healey’s Early 1990s Roles

In 1990, Healey was meant to return to Australia to star in a mini-series called The Paper Man. But complications with his green card status kept him in the U.S., where he joined the Santa Barbara cast as Derek Griffin and stayed for 60 episodes.

In 1991, he starred in Strangers — a thriller based on Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train. He also played Karl Hauser in five episodes of the French series Tarzán. But his career was about to take a very different turn.

Why Was James Healey Arrested in 1993? The Rosemead Incident

In early February 1993, Healey was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of his sister’s estranged husband.

According to an Orlando Sentinel report, the incident allegedly occurred after Healey forced his way into a Rosemead home and slashed the man’s throat with a piece of glass. His sister and a friend were also booked in connection with the incident, and the victim was reportedly listed in serious condition.

Although he was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, Healey ended up being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles Times reported that he was sentenced to 200 hours of community service plus three years’ probation, with a two-year prison term suspended.

Where Is James Healey Now? Back in Melbourne as a Writer

Healey’s arrest didn’t end his screen career, though his later parts were smaller. He played Niel Strake in five episodes of Acapulco H.E.A.T. in 1993 and 1994 and picked up British TV work, including six episodes of Cardiac Arrest. His screen credits come to a halt in 1996, but it’s hard to pinpoint the cause.

At 45 years old, James Healey moved back to Melbourne to care for his ailing father, who died in 2000. He turned to writing, and his play Gypsy Moon was a hit in Seoul from 2008 to 2010. He wrote and directed a documentary about staging it.

More scripts followed this success, including a horror screenplay that reached the semi-finals at the Shriekfest festival in Los Angeles. This is a man who didn’t just fall into obscurity. He’s reportedly experienced success as a writer after an impressive run as an actor, despite not landing any huge roles during his heyday. IMDb’s biography says he lives in Melbourne, though his most recent documented projects date to around 2010.

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