James Gunn has never been very subtle when it comes to hyping his own projects. He’s been in just about every Superman promo and all over the DCU shows. Now, he’s hyping season 2 of Peacemaker by promising fans a “really, really, really big cameo”. Who could it be?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gunn made one thing very clear: Peacemaker Season 2 is “very much connected to Superman.” That makes sense. The first season dabbled in DCEU crossovers. Remember that awkward Justice League cameo? Now Season 2 looks to do the same by going full DCU canon.

Image Credit: Custom image created by Jarrod Saunders for Fortress of Solitude

If you’re thinking, “Yeah yeah, Superman again, big deal”, hold your kryptonite. He’s not just talking about Henry Cavill’s spiritual ghost or a blurry cape in the sky this time. Gunn says the QUC is the center of the story. He teased, “We see a lot of different characters from Superman in the [season], [including] Isabela and Nathan and Sean, and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman.”

From the teasers, we’ve seen Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. We’ve seen Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner’s aggressively old-school Green Lantern, too. We’ve also seen Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. But according to Gunn, “There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show.”

That third “really” is doing a lot of heavy lifting. Of course, fans are already trying to piece together all the clues to figure it all out. Is it Superman? Too obvious. Supergirl? She’s already getting enough buzz. Could it be Jason Momoa’s Lobo? Maybe—but again, that seems predictable. Gunn knows fans are already expecting those names. He wouldn’t drop this tease unless it was going to melt the timeline.

Here’s our guess: It’s Batman.

Image Credit: HBO Max

Think about it: Gunn has been threading the needle between fan service and plot building. What better way to introduce the new Batman than through an unexpected, possibly hilarious, confrontation with John Cena’s Peacemaker? Imagine the two having a squabble. That’s the kind of comic book humor Gunn thrives on.

It would also be a brilliant way to anchor Peacemaker to the wider DCU, especially since Gunn wrote Superman before jumping into Season 2. “It’s very much connected to what comes after,” he said.

In short, that means Peacemaker Season 2 won’t be another side adventure. It’s actually a huge tie-in to Superman (2025). And that’s huge!

RELATED: Fans Argue Over Clark Kent’s Behaviour Toward Lois Lane in Viral X Debate