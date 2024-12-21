When it comes to superheroes, fans can be fiercely protective of their favorite versions of a character. And Superman is no exception. Some crave the brooding, action-packed drama of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, while others yearn for the hopeful Boy Scout charm Brandon Routh brought to Superman Returns. In his infinite (or questionable) wisdom, James Gunn thought, “Why not both?” The result? Superman: Legacy (2025) promises to be equal parts heartwarming nostalgia and city-flattening action.

James Gunn Takes Charge of the DCU

When DC fans first learned that James Gunn would be in charge of the entire DCU, reactions were mixed, to say the least. Sure, having him in the director’s chair for a movie like The Suicide Squad makes perfect sense – after all, Gunn is an expert in revitalizing niche superhero teams after what he did for the Guardians of the Galaxy (and what he’s doing for Creature Commandos). That said, having someone like Gunn, who loves to inject his trademark comedic style in everything he does, in something like the next Batman movie sounds risky for some wary DC fans.

All eyes were on James Gunn’s All-Star Superman project – which then morphed into the DCU’s Superman – to see what his vision for the DCU was all about. And you know what? After that teaser trailer, I’d say DC’s cinematic universe is in very good hands right now.

James Gunn’s Refreshing Take on Superman

I’ll admit, I was one of the skeptics – and seeing David Corenswet in the Superman suit for the first time (with its loose fit and all) didn’t exactly sell me on Gunn’s vision just yet. Henry Cavill’s iconic performance is a tough act to follow, but the first Superman teaser has finally put all of those doubts to rest.

One thing you’ll immediately notice when you watch the Superman teaser is that Gunn gets what Superman as a character is all about. The trailer focuses more on the public’s reactions to the Man of Steel rather than Superman’s heroics, which is a refreshing change of pace that feels more in line with movies like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

In that sense, Gunn’s Superman seems more aligned with the classic vision of the character. That’s made even more evident when you notice the song in the trailer is a modernized rendition of John Williams’ classic Superman theme from the 1978 movie. Much like Superman Returns, this new Superman pays homage to Christopher Reeves’ legacy in all the right ways.

Balancing Action and Heart – Man of Steel Meets Superman Returns

Now, in case you prefer the more action-heavy heroics of the Man of Steel saga, the trailer also establishes this movie as an intense CGI-heavy spectacle like the ones we’ve come to expect from the genre. It does look leagues better than the latest DC films, that’s for sure, but it bears some resemblance to what we saw in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel – mostly in the blatant disregard of Metropolis’ infrastructure.

Instead of being a replacement, Gunn’s Superman feels like both classic and modern Superman meeting halfway – merging the optimism of Superman Returns with Man of Steel‘s gritty intensity.

Proving the Critics Wrong

What we’ve seen so far looks incredibly promising. A common complaint you’ll hear from critics is that “You can’t make Superman interesting anymore.” I think that what Gunn proves with the first Superman teaser is that, for characters as iconic as the Man of Steel, you don’t need to reinvent the wheel to shock your audience. What most fans want is a genuine, heartfelt rendition of one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time, paying homage to the decades of Superman history that have attracted so many fans over the years.

The Man of Steel doesn’t need a complete overhaul to feel fresh – he just needs someone who understands that sometimes the most revolutionary thing you can do is remember why a hero became timeless in the first place. Gunn has somehow found a way to make Superman feel both nostalgic and modern at the same time. Oh, and Krypto is there, too. That alone makes this the definitive live-action version of Superman as far as I’m concerned.

