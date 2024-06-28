The people of the internet have been buzzing after the recent release of production set photos from James Gunn’s upcoming, and might we add highly anticipated, Superman film. Some have even taken to social media to protest and express their concerns, with some calling Superman’s suit “baggy” and “awful,” and even stating that the early visuals have put them off. However, we should all know what they say about jumping to conclusions: it’s important to remember that these set photos of James Gunn’s Superman are far from the finished product. Let’s discuss.

James Gunn To The Rescue

James Gunn’s Superman (as it has come to be fondly known) is one of the most talked about and highly anticipated movie releases currently in production, and July 2025 cannot come soon enough for fans. Gunn is respected for his exceptional storytelling abilities and unique directorial vision, and his involvement promises to be a breath of fresh air for DC fans worldwide. Sure, he’s made some missteps along the way , but he has been able to bounce back and chart a respectable path for himself as a director.

Gunn, known for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise – approached with a lot of humour – will now take on a franchise that has traditionally been approached quite stoically. While some question if Gunn’s comedic sensibilities will mesh with the character, others view him as a potential saviour for the DC Universe, which has had its fair share of ups and downs. On our site, we have shared some of the anxiety, writing about what we think might happen if Gunn’s Superman flops, but all told, we’re excited and have confidence in the man’s ability to push out something special. Let’s not forget that James Gunn is no stranger to handling beloved characters and franchises, so fans should have every reason to trust him with Superman.

Of course, the buzz around the upcoming Superman film has only intensified with the release of early set photos. As expected, there is a lot of speculation about the suit – its overall appearance, colour, and so on. In many ways, the Superman suit is as much a character as Superman himself. After @clevelanddotcom posted the set pictures on X/Twitter , some comments called the suit “baggy”, with some even calling it “awful”. One commenter even went as far as to blame David Corenswet for not bulking up. How dare he! But let’s talk about this: do fans have reason to be concerned, or should everyone take a deep breath and relax?

The suits are out! 🦸‍♂️ Superman and what appears to be Mister Terrific from DC Comics are in full uniform and together filming a scene in downtown Cleveland.



Photos: Joshua Gunter, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro pic.twitter.com/QoM3G0NUCD — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) June 24, 2024

The Magic of CGI

As some in the same comments section rightly pointed out, one crucial aspect that fans need to keep in mind is the role of CGI in modern filmmaking. The set photos we’ve seen are raw and unpolished, taken during the middle of production. These images lack the post-production magic that transforms good scenes into spectacular ones. I’m sure we’ve all, at some point, heard the phrase often uttered by filmmakers, “We’ll fix it in post”. On films of this size, that’s a huge thing. We bet that any perceived flaws in Superman’s suit will be addressed with CGI, smoothing out any “baggy” appearances and refining the overall look.

It’s common practice for superhero films to rely heavily on CGI to enhance costumes and effects. Looking at any major superhero movie in recent years, you’ll notice a significant difference between set photos and the final on-screen appearance. A Reddit user asked a similar question , and it would be worth reading some of the excellent responses from fellow users there. U/bucketofsteam said this about CGI suits: “… easier to add cuts, dirt, bullet holes, scratches, etc. on a CGI suit. It is easier to edit during post-production if they ever redesign or need to recolour the suit. CGI suit is also used to cover up mistakes, and reflections of the set in shiny areas, remove weird bends and folds, super suits are always perfectly fitted in these movies but that isn’t actually possible ofc. There are a lot more reasons”.

Something We Shouldn’t Ignore

While we’re on the subject of the suit, one interesting detail that has emerged from the set photos is the colour of Superman’s suit. As Clevelanddotcom pointed out, the shade of blue appears closer to that of Christopher Reeve’s costume than the darker hues we’ve seen in recent Men of Steel. This could be a deliberate choice by James Gunn and his team, maybe signalling a return to a more classic and hopeful depiction of Superman. This is believable, given that Gunn is known for infusing humour in his stories. Remember that Christopher Reeve’s portrayal of Superman in the late ’70s and ’80s remains one of the most beloved interpretations of the character. The bright blue of his suit oozed optimism and the quintessential superhero ideal. If this is Gunn’s thinking, we don’t mind it.

James Gunn’s Superman Will Be Just Fine

Let’s recap: While it’s easy to be swayed by early set photos, it’s important to remember that these images do not represent the final product. The suit that looks “baggy” now will be polished and perfected when the film hits theatres. The filmmaking process is a long and time-consuming one, and yes. At the same time, we know you can spend ages on something and still come up with trash; we still want to be hopeful, like the blue of Christopher Reeve’s suit that with Gunn at the helm, the final result will be a Superman film that lives up to the character’s legendary legacy.

So, let’s all relax and enjoy the anticipation. We’re looking forward to a movie that will be worth the wait.

What do you think about the hype about the set photos of James Gunn’s Superman? Nothing or something? Do you think Henry Cavill’s Superman suit is better than David Corenswet’s?

Superman Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. Studio: DC Entertainment, The Safran Company Running Time: TBA Release Date: Jul 11, 2025 Cast: Milly Alcock, Isabela Merced, David Corenswet Director: James Gunn Writers: James Gunn Genre: Action, Adventure Box Office: N/A