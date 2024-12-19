The DCU is gearing up for a brand new era, and it’s coming in hot with the first trailer for James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. The DC Studios co-CEO has been juggling a lot in the last few years—rebuilding the DCU from scratch, soothing fans mourning the Snyderverse’s end, and, oh yeah, crafting what might be the most anticipated Superman movie in decades. No pressure, right?

Superman, previously known as Superman: Legacy, marks a new chapter, and while we’ll always cherish Henry Cavill’s Superman, Corenswet seems poised to deliver a fresh take that leans into the brighter, more hopeful tone OG Superman fans who love Christopher Reeve’s version have been clamoring for.

The Superman Trailer That Launched a Thousand Theories

DC Studios dropped the first teaser trailer for Superman, and let’s just say, the internet is already breaking it down frame by frame. The trailer packs a lot into its brief runtime:

Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, sharp-tongued and ready to take on the world (or at least Clark Kent’s lips).

Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, looking menacingly corporate (holding a gun in one shot).

A look at Clark Kent in and outside the Daily Planet.

A first look at Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), because Gunn loves reminding us that the DC Universe isn’t just Gotham and Metropolis.

Oh, and Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern shows up, casually flexing his power ring.

But let’s be honest—no one expected Krypto the Superdog to walk away as the MVP of the trailer.

Yes, Krypto is Here, and He’s a Star

The trailer gives us a surprising amount of Krypto , too. In the main heartwarming scene, the loyal pup helps an injured Superman (who is coughing up blood in the icey surroundings – probably close to the Fortress of Solitude?).

Watching a superpowered dog drag the Man of Steel to safety? Beautiful! Expect them to sell a ton of toys of this dog. In case you have forgotten, this is the guy who turned a talking raccoon and a giant tree into beloved household names.

An Amazing First Look

David Corenswet’s Clark Kent looks like he will balance the earnestness of Christopher Reeve with a modern sensibility. It’s not goofy or playful – even if he is wearing the red shorts again. And while fans are understandably curious about how David Corenswet will measure up to Henry Cavill, the trailer makes it clear that this Superman is very different and that this Superman is his own man!

Watch the trailer below.