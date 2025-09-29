In recent interviews, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has made it very clear that he’s happy with how things are shaping up for The Brave and the Bold, even if the script is still in motion. Speaking with IGN, Gunn admitted, “The Brave and the Bold script, I like where we are,” before quickly reminding fans that nothing is set in stone for the DCU film. Not even Damian Wayne’s involvement. Yes, Batman’s sword-swinging, ten-year-old son might (or might not) be in the final version.

Back in 2023, Gunn called Damian his “favorite Robin,” which left fans assuming the pint-sized assassin would play a major role in the film. In the comics, Damian is about 10, while Bruce Wayne is in his late 30s. Naturally, people jumped to the conclusion that DC would need to cast a Batman somewhere in that age bracket. Gunn wasn’t having it. “No, I think you have to wait to see the movie,” he said. “Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn’t take any of it (for granted).”

Image Credit: HBO Max

What is clear is that Batman remains Hollywood’s hottest ticket. Gunn laughed about the sheer number of stars who’ve thrown their capes into the ring: “I can’t tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman. I think you’d have a harder time finding actors who don’t want to be Batman. He’s the one character everyone wants to play. That’s the truth.”

So, who’s the frontrunner for the cowl? Officially, no one. Unofficially, fans are already campaigning harder than Gotham politicians. Fortress of Solitude even ran a Facebook poll, narrowing it down to three long-rumored names: Scott Adkins, Alan Ritchson, and Jensen Ackles. The results? Adkins managed 16.7% of the vote, Ritchson nabbed 38.3%, but Ackles, who has voiced Batman in animated projects, took the crown with 45%. Clearly, the Supernatural star has fans who’d pay good money to see him growl “I’m Batman” on the big screen.

Ackles himself has weighed in, telling Collider that the role is both a dream and a nightmare. “You talk about not wanting to fumble the football – that’s one that I would be nervous as hell to carry,” he admitted. “But also proud. A certain feather in the cap. Anybody who gets to wear the cowl, they got something.” Nervous or not, he’d suit up in a heartbeat.

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

As for the creative side, Andy Muschietti, the man behind The Flash, is still rumored to direct, but Gunn and Peter Safran won’t make anything official until the script is fully locked. The DCU, which kicked off this year with Superman, already has Supergirl and Clayface lined up, with Man of Tomorrow set for 2027. Batman’s grand debut in this DCU timeline is coming, but until Gunn makes the call, the only certainty is that actors everywhere are lining up to play Gotham’s protector.

