A new and exciting chapter in the history of DC films is nearly upon us. James Gunn and Warner Bros. are setting the stage for what’s sure to be a cinematic event that could rival or even surpass the hype for recent Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, as it’s clear that Gunn’s vision for his “DCU” is even more complex than what we’ve come to expect from the fantastic DCEU.

Chapter One: Gods and Monsters will be the first era in Gunn’s DCU. Not only will the Man of Steel get a new beginning with this phase, but Batman will also be getting a new continuity in the franchise, beginning with The Brave and the Bold. We’ve learned that Damian Wayne will play an integral part in the Dark Knight’s upcoming adventure. As you might know, Damian is Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul’s biological son. One of the most violent Robins to ever be under Batman’s tutelage, Damian has quickly become a fan-favorite among followers of the Caped Crusader. The question everyone is asking is, who will play Damian Wayne in the DCU’s The Brave and the Bold?

1. Iain Armitage

Iain Armitage is a talented young actor on the rise in Hollywood thanks to his exceptional performances in highly acclaimed TV shows like HBO’s Big Little Lies and CBS’ Young Sheldon. Though still only fourteen years old, Armitage has demonstrated maturity and poise in his acting which is well beyond his years.

Damian might be violent and impulsive, but he’s also a deeply troubled character defined by his difficult upbringing. If there’s someone who knows how to play this kind of character, that would be Armitage.

2. Jacob Tremblay

One of the most demanded young stars in the industry right now, Tremblay would be the perfect pick for Damian for many reasons. Chief among all is that he already plays the character – more or less. Tremblay lends his voice to Damian in the animated Harley Quinn series, so it would make sense to see him playing a live-action version of his character in The Brave and the Bold.

His age is also very close to Damian’s. Anyway you look at it, Tremblay seems like the right pick if what Gunn wants is a more dramatic take on the character – especially one that can deliver a more believable representation of Damian’s inner turmoil.

3. Roman Griffin Davis

Though he’s only starred in two feature films at the moment, Jojo Rabbit‘s Roman Griffin Davis has all the makings of a rising star. He certainly looks the part for Damian, and considering his relatively unknown status as a child actor, he’d be a better pick for the role than, say, Finn Wolfhard.

Still, Davis hasn’t starred in a proper action flick, so it would remain to be seen if he could match the acrobatic abilities he’d need to portray with Damian’s character.

4. Aidan Gallagher

At nineteen years old, Aidan Gallagher might be a bit too old to play Damian, but in the looks department, he’s the best pick out of nearly every kid actor available. Gallagher has made a name for himself mostly thanks to his appearance in The Umbrella Academy, where he plays a character that’s wise beyond his years.

His take on Number Five in The Umbrella Academy sounds like the perfect warmup to adapt Damian’s mature outlook on life. After all, years of assassination training take a toll on anyone’s psyche, especially in a fourteen-year-old boy. Gallagher has the looks and the skills to sell a convincing Damian on many levels, and he’s no doubt on James Gunn’s radar at the moment.

Tell us, which actor would you like to see play Damian Wayne in the DCU’s The Brave and the Bold?