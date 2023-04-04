Avenger Prime has been around since the first issue of Avengers Assemble Alpha and quickly established himself as the most powerful of Marvel’s heroes. He defeated Galactus, Gorr, the god butcher, Thanos and many other powerful characters in the Marvel universe. His identity has remained a secret ever since, but Marvel finally unmasked the character in the twelfth and thirteenth issues of Avengers Forever, and fans were shocked.

Who is Avenger Prime?

Throughout the Avengers Assemble storyline by Jason Aaron, the Avengers have been uniting with the alternate and prehistoric versions of themselves while dealing with Dr Doom Supreme leading the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto, who’s doing everything he can to get his hands on the God Quarry, a central piece of the story.

The unions between the Avengers and their different version were being orchestrated by Avenger Prime, whose goal was unclear. Finally, the character removed his helmet and revealed himself as Loki.

Issue of Avengers revealed the details of his backstory and explained that this version of Loki had lost his brother Thor at a young age thanks to the god of Thunder’s inability to control Mjolnir. The weapon had flown him into the sun, leaving Loki unsupervised and allowing him to become the King of Asgard.

He became bored and decided to dip into the Multiverse, which led him to learn that the Avengers had defeated every variant of himself. So he destroyed them and allowed many Multiversal threats to run rampant and destabilise the Multiverse, forcing Loki to defend his universe.

He was successful, but his victory was short-lived as he soon realised that every living thing in his Universe had been destroyed by the threats he’d accidentally released on it. In grief, he flew into the sun and came across the God Quarry. There he was punished and tasked with uniting the different versions of the Avengers that still existed across different timelines and guarding the God Quarry.

Of course, his mysterious nature caused the Avengers that remained in the universe to be suspicious of him, but despite many clashes, he eventually fulfilled his goal.

This version of Loki was powerful long before he came in contact with the God Quarry. As a result, Loki was able to defeat many of the greatest threats in the Marvel Universe, surviving them all before he realised that there was no one else left in the universe.

Response to Avenger Prime’s Identity Reveal

While shocked, some fans weren’t too excited that it was Loki hiding behind Avenger Prime’s helmet, thanks to several clues in past issues that made it easy to figure out who the character was. He was the last character seen near the God Quarry and often wore Asgardian-style outfits with details of green.

TL;DR Marvel recently revealed the identity of Avenger Prime to be Loki.

He became Avenger Prime shortly after causing a Multiversal imbalance and learning that all living things in his universe had been destroyed thanks to his actions.

Fans were shocked, but not everyone was happy that Avenger Prime was Loki.

What are your thoughts on Loki being the most powerful hero in the Marvel universe?