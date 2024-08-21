There’s a massive elephant in the room when discussing Henry Cavill’s iconic portrayal of Superman in the DCEU. While we can all agree he does a great job as the heroic Superman, the other side of the beloved character seems missing. DC fans, it’s time to accept it. Henry Cavill was a great Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but he was also a terrible Clark Kent.

Henry Cavill Was The 2nd Best Superman

When it comes to live-action takes on the Man of Steel, almost every fan would agree that there’s no matching what Christopher Reeve achieved in the classic Superman saga. The actor embodied the elements that have turned Superman into a legend beyond the realms of comic books, capturing the glory days of the Last Son of Krypton like no other actor ever could.

Still, just as Robert Downey Jr. was born to play Tony Stark, Henry Cavill’s genuine love for the character proved he was the perfect choice to play Superman in the Snyderverse. Though his tenure as the Man of Steel was relatively short, Cavill left a lasting impression in the hearts of Superman fans worldwide.

Unfortunately, there’s more to playing Superman than just wearing a cape and looking good in spandex. Like most superheroes, Superman enjoys a normal life when he’s not fighting crime or saving the world. The balance between Superman’s heroics and Clark Kent’s unassuming persona is the formula that makes the character so enduring.

Playing A Convincing Clark Kent Is The Difficult Part

Even now, with James Gunn’s Superman coming to theatres, fans are focused on how David Corenswet looks in the Superman suit – but no one wonders what he looks like as Clark Kent (although he does look pretty terrible with that hairstyle ).

There’s no questioning that Christopher Reeve also nailed the Clark Kent part. The way he physically transforms to shift between a Kryptonian and a meek reporter is worth studying. Even some less “popular” Supermen, like Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), managed to play a convincing Clark Kent – one that didn’t have the charm or the bravado of the Man of Steel.

And that’s where Henry Cavill falters. As much love as Cavill poured into his portrayal, the spark of uniqueness that makes Clark Kent a unique character is missing in Man of Steel and pretty much every other film in the Snyderverse.

Henry Cavill Was A Terrible Clark Kent

Cavill excels at playing a stoic, solemn version of Superman. Cavill plays a literal Man of Steel, unruffled on the exterior but deeply burdened by his feelings of isolation from his “fellow” humans. The fish-out-of-water story of Superman seen in the Snyderverse plays like a melodramatic affair – a formula that, unfortunately, doesn’t always fit with Clark Kent’s generally affable persona.

Every scene where Henry Cavill tries to play Clark Kent feels like he’s just “Superman without his suit.” That makes the Kansan farmer-turned-journalist feel alien, which is the complete opposite of how he acts in the comics. There’s a clear difference between Clark Kent and Superman, and understanding that dichotomy is the recipe for coming up with a more endearing take on the Man of Steel.

Who Is To Blame For His Performance?

The scripts themselves might be to blame for Henry Cavill’s undercooked Clark Kent performance. The grandiose presentation of the Snyderverse left little time for character development. Even in solo films like Man of Steel, the rushed pacing and Snyder’s priority being bombastic setpieces meant that Henry Cavill’s brief Clark Kent scenes felt relatively inconsequential. Even his interactions with Lois Lane – the love of his life, mind you – felt forced, with some of the worst on-screen chemistry between Lois and Clark fans have ever seen. Even Ben Affleck had more chemistry with Cavill than Amy Adams.

It’s a shame that DC was so inconsistent during the Snyder era. There’s this unshakable feeling that there was more to see from Cavill as Superman and the rest of the Justice League. However, as we prepare for the next chapter in live-action DC films, we at least know James Gunn knows how to handle the small details that bring characters to life. I mean, who else could have made us cry for a character like Polka-Dot Man but him?

Tell us, do you agree with the article? Is Henry Cavill the worst Clark Kent?