Will Jonathan Majors’ portrayal of Kang the Conqueror be recast in future Marvel Universe movies? It seems likely.

RELATED: A Kang vs Doctor Strange Battle Could Change Everything

Recently, Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York following a call regarding a domestic dispute between himself and a 30-year-old woman. But, of course, the actor has seen much fame in recent months. He was praised for his role as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Despite the film’s bad rating and mixed reviews, Majors’ acting proved to be one of the film’s highlights.

Furthermore, the actor has also seen a significant role as Damian Anderson in Creed III (2023) alongside Michael B. Jordan. And with the charges for assault and domestic violence that are now circulating alongside his name, it is worth questioning whether he will be recast for some of his roles. There have already been some immediate consequences for Jonathan Major despite many not knowing whether he is guilty or not.

With such an obscure case, it is difficult to tell who was wrong, but it does not make the allegations less disturbing. For example, Majors was pulled from a very prominent campaign for the United States Army in which he was featured. This resulted from the allegations and how much they concerned the Army.

So naturally, many fans have wondered whether this will also affect some of the more popular roles he has participated in for the last year such as Jonathan Majors’ stint as Kang the Conqueror. And this is a good question, as it raises the age-old question of whether an artist’s work should be separated from their personal life.

RELATED: Who Are The New Avengers In Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

Will Johnathan Majors Be Recast as Kang the Conqueror?

As it stands, there has been no word from Disney and Marvel regarding their casting decisions. However, it seems many precautions have been taken. For example, the official Marvel account on Twitter posted regarding the digital release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The promotional poster they used only featured the two titular characters: Scott Lang and Hope van Dyn. Of course, this should not be a strange occurrence since the film centres around these two characters. However, Marvel has not been shy about hinting at and promoting Jonathan Majors’ Kang as the villain of the MCU. So, while it is a bit strange that he was removed from the promotional posters, it also makes sense because a decision is yet to be made.

Furthermore, the actor has appeared in the trailer for Loki season 2. Again, there has been no word from Marvel regarding this, and it seems they will be moving forward with the casting. But this does not change the fact that they can recast the actor once a more concrete version of the events surrounding his arrest has been released. Unfortunately, it is still an ongoing case, and therefore, the chances of us receiving any clarity soon are pretty slim. And fans do not seem to be too concerned about recasting, with some stating that the multiverse has made recasting an actor significantly easier.

RELATED: Fan Theory: Kang the Conqueror is Preparing to Create Battleworld

Is There a Chance of Marvel Recasting Majors in Future?

Yes, there is actually a great chance of this happening, as the studio has not been shy about recasting actors in the past. For example, despite James Gunn being rehired to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he found himself in a similar boat following his social media scandal in 2018. Furthermore, Don Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard as the War-Machine, and Marvel has also recast some late actors such as William Hurt with Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross. Of course, these charges against the actor are currently yet to be further explored, and many parties should remain neutral until a verdict is given. However, if the actor turns out to be guilty, a recasting is probably in the best interests of the film studio.

RELATED: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Fan Theory just Made Kang the Conqueror a Whole Lot Scarier

TL;DR Following the recent arrest of Jonathan Majors for assault and domestic violence, many have wondered how this would affect the actor’s career.

Specifically, fans have wondered whether Majors would be recast as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.

As it stands, there has been no word from Marvel and Disney on whether they will recast the actor.

Should Jonathan Majors be recast as Kang?