Guy Ritchie’s 2025 calendar looks like it was put together by someone who hates free time. Four movies and two TV shows in three years? That’s really impressive. So it’s really no surprise that his 2023 action flick In the Grey, with Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González, quietly disappeared. But that could change soon.

In the Grey wrapped shooting back in summer 2023 after a two-month production, operating under a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. Lionsgate even had a date locked in: January 17, 2025. Then, in November 2024, the studio quietly yanked it from the schedule, citing unfinished work. Reshoots had been delayed for months due to everyone’s busy schedule.

Apparently, coordinating Cavill, Gyllenhaal, González, Rosamund Pike, and Fisher Stevens for pickup shots has been difficult. “Everyone’s calendars are completely out of sync,” a source shared. “A few delays snowballed into more delays, and now the whole thing’s a bit of a mess.”

At this point, however, In the Grey might not even be ready in 2026. Gyllenhaal, who somehow managed to film three movies in 2025, hasn’t had a spare minute to squeeze in Ritchie’s reshoots. Cavill, on the other hand, injured himself while training for Chad Stahelski’s Highlander, forcing that production to shift from September to January. Naturally, that pushed Ritchie’s film even further down the list.

Image Credit: Lionsgate Films

It’s a strange case of cinematic limbo for a project that seemed ready to roar. CinemaCon 2024 attendees were treated to a clip featuring Gyllenhaal blowing a helicopter out of the sky with a rocket launcher. The plot reportedly follows two extraction specialists tasked with charting an escape route for a senior negotiator caught in a dangerous mission. Basically, expect The Covenant meets The Man from U.N.C.L.E. with more explosions.

Speaking of those collaborations, In the Grey marks Cavill’s third outing with Ritchie after The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. It’s also the third for González, who appeared in both Ungentlemanly Warfare and The Covenant. Gyllenhaal reunites with the director for the second time, following The Covenant as well.

Cavill previously spoke glowingly about his experience working with Ritchie, telling MovieWeb: “Guy is really good at creating an environment where creativity feels safe. He’s a really good leader on set. He gives everyone their room to shine as well. And without sounding corny, because people always say this, they say it feels like family. It really does.”

While In the Grey lingers in post-production purgatory, Ritchie has already moved on. Fountain of Youth, starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, hit Apple TV+ earlier this year, and his next feature, Wife & Dog, is already in post. He’s also executive-producing two upcoming series: The Donovans, a Ray Donovan spinoff, and Young Sherlock, which tracks the detective’s first big case at Oxford.

With all that on his plate, it’s no wonder In the Grey slipped through the cracks.

