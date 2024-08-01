Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie is turning into the Chinese Democracy of comic book films. It’s been in development for so long that the children who were once excited about it are now grandparents telling their own grandkids about its complicated history. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film appears to be more cursed than the Daywalker born Eric Brooks, as the script goes through multiple rewrites and directors come and go as if they’re disposable razors during bikini season. Laugh all you want, but get this: GTA 6 is about to be released before a new Blade movie.

To make matters worse, Wesley Snipes’ Blade rocked up to the MCU in Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine, and stole the whole effin’ show. Breaking the fourth wall, he tells the audience there’s only one Blade – and guess what? He’s right. And maybe it’s time that the MCU accepts this fact and starts opening the checkbook for Mr. Snipes to return.

Mahershala Ali Would Crush It As Blade, But…

Look, Mahershala Ali (voted by us as one of the best black actors of all time) is no slouch in the acting department. This man owns two Academy Awards and remains one of the greatest talents of his generation. When Marvel Studios announced him as Blade in 2019, it was a major coup and no one could dispute he would elevate the material on the page. If there’s one person who could replace Wesley Snipes as Blade, it was Ali.

Unfortunately, Ali arrived in the MCU as it went through a state of flux. After Avengers: Endgame, the beloved cinematic universe struggled and labored to various degrees of success and indifference, as it has had to align and realign in real time. This resulted in a domino effect that hit every single production, as one tiny change over here impacted something bigger over there. Blade, in particular, appears to have suffered the brunt of it.

In June 2024, The Hollywood Reporter published a report that said Ali was “increasingly frustrated” by the delays and setbacks. Even Ali’s attorney Shelby Weiser said, “That deal was in 2019, and they still haven’t shot it, which is pretty much the craziest thing in my professional experience.”

Pay attention to these comments, because this is a coded message to Marvel Studios from both Ali and his attorney. If the MCU doesn’t get the Blade ball rolling soon, expect Ali to walk. After all, he’s an Oscar-winning actor, and there’s no shortage of directors and franchises waiting to work with him. Don’t be shocked if a certain James Gunn reaches out and asks him if there’s any interest from his side in portraying Green Lantern John Stewart soon.

Wesley Snipes Is Blade, Though

Ryan Reynolds knows it. Kevin Feige knows it. And the fans know it too. The pop that Wesley Snipes’ Blade received in Deadpool & Wolverine outstripped any other cameo in the movie. There’s a love for Snipes’ interpretation of this character that goes back more than a quarter of a century. Much like Hugh Jackman has been Wolverine for several generations of fans, the same can be said about Snipes and the Daywalker. There’s a special sentimentality toward his version of Blade, and it’ll be difficult to replicate it.

Snipes only received a small role in Deadpool & Wolverine, but there’s an aura every time he walks on screen. He doesn’t need to say much, because his attitude says it all. And even though 20 years have passed since Snipes last suited up in Blade: Trinity, he hasn’t lost a step at all as his combat skills look as masterful as the last time fans saw him slash and hack his way through vampires.

But would Snipes be interested in a return? Take one look at his Instagram account for the answer. It’s clear how much the role of Blade means to him, as he loves the character, and carries a part of him around. If Marvel Studios picked up the phone and said, “Let’s do Blade 4,” the chances are pretty good that Snipes would say yes.

Considering all the headaches that Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie has gone through, it’s time to accept that this film is plagued and not meant to be. The reception toward Snipes’ Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine is a sign from the comic book movie gods. He’s still Blade – and probably will be until the end of time. Get him back in the trenchcoat, hand him the sword, and watch the dollars flow. Maybe just leave David S. Goyer out of this one, though.

Tell us, would you want to see Wesley Snipes return as the Daywalker in the MCU or do you still want Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie? Let us know!