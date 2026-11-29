It took Rockstar more than thirteen years to finally release the latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, and the results speak for themselves. Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) pushes current-gen hardware to its absolute limits, delivering one of the most immersive and breathtaking digital worlds ever conceived. As far as critics are concerned, Rockstar has just released the greatest video game of all time (99 on Metacritic and OpenCritic , tying The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time); when it comes to gamers, though, things get a bit complicated (Metacritic users currently rate it 5.7 out of 10).

The GTA series is no stranger to controversy – that’s for sure. This time, however, the debate isn’t about “violence in video games” or “hot coffee” – now, everyone seems to be arguing over whether the game is really as good as critics say. Let’s see whether this ambitious game truly has what it takes to beat The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and reach the top of the video game hall of fame.

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Why Some Fans Say GTA 6 Went Soft on Crime

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

A common complaint permeating social media is that the franchise has gone “soft” (or worse yet, “woke”) in the latest entry. After all, GTA is a crime simulator, starring characters most people would never call “good guys.” Jason and Lucia continue GTA’s tradition, to a certain degree. Compared to someone like Trevor Philips or Tommy Vercetti, GTA VI’s leading duo is unequivocally less “evil.”

GTA VI has more tangible consequences for engaging in violent behavior. You now have a “Criminal Profile” that evolves depending on your actions (tracked separately for Jason and Lucia) – kind of like Red Dead Redemption 2’s honor system. Blow up half of Vice City, and you’ll be labeled “Irredeemable” for the rest of your playthrough.

As much as Criminal Profiles make sense for realism, the mechanic certainly restricts the chaos you can unleash before having to reload from a previous save. Cue the Fallout flashbacks and how we’d quicksave before going on a rampage. Perhaps that’s why GTA VI encourages manual saving so much?

The truth is that realism and consequence are here to stay, as far as Rockstar is concerned. Red Dead Redemption 2 prepared us for this, but seeing the same logic applied to a game about the criminal underworld can be a bit jarring.

GTA 6 Open World: Why Leonida Feels Like a Living Map

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

As soon as you set foot in Leonida, you get hit with a sense of freedom arguably no other game has captured to this degree. You are free to explore essentially every corner of the map, but the wonders of Key Lento (in the Leonida Keys ) are so plentiful that the game naturally confines you to its starting area. It’s a stroke of genius in game design: an invisible hand guiding the player without forcing them to play in a certain way.

That open-ended gameplay and interactivity remain throughout the entirety of GTA VI. The game is what you make of it. Want a life sim with minimal violence? Sure, go ahead. How about a constant wave of grocery store robberies and heists? That’s your call. In many ways, GTA VI is arguably the most genuinely open-world game on this scale, feeling like a true evolution of the classic GTA formula. After spending over fifteen hours just on Chapter One, driving around and finding random NPCs to interact with, you start to notice how much care and detail went into this game, and why it took so long to develop.

We’ve seen how the open-world video game landscape has evolved between GTA V and VI. Gamers witnessed the rise and fall of Watch Dogs and watched Saints Row go through an identity crisis (twice) with Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell and the series’ reboot, while also marveling at CD Projekt Red’s masterpieces. Still, out of all those games, GTA VI is the only title that truly feels like a step forward in realism and interactivity.

GTA 6 Performance on PS5 and Xbox: The 30 FPS Problem

Remember when Crysis came out? It became gamers’ favorite benchmark tool; even now, “Can it run Crysis?” remains a common phrase among PC enthusiasts. It was a game ahead of its time, barely running on hardware that wasn’t made for its astounding levels of detail. Unfortunately, we’re now seeing a repeat of that with Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar made some compromises to deliver GTA VI as they envisioned it, and that means the game hovers around the 30 FPS mark most of the time – emphasis on “most.” Like every other GTA game before it, GTA VI experiences frame rate dips and performance issues in chaotic scenarios. Also, 30 FPS in 2026 sounds borderline unacceptable – a performance level we would only expect from last-generation consoles.

That being said, we need to look at the bigger picture to understand how “terrible” GTA VI’s performance truly is. According to Metacritic scores, GTA VI is currently tied with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (on the N64) as the highest-rated game of all time. When it was released, that game ran at a locked 20 FPS, if you were lucky enough to live in an NTSC region; PAL copies were stuck at 16.67 FPS. Funnily enough, the two highest-rated games of all time never impressed in terms of performance.

Rockstar has said it targets 30 FPS on every console to protect the density of its world, so there is no “Performance Mode” option for this game. Current consoles evidently don’t have the horsepower to deliver a consistent 60 FPS experience in a game like GTA VI. Does that detract from the experience? Yes, if only minimally. Still, the game looks great, even on the “underpowered” Xbox Series S, though Digital Foundry found it runs at around 720p and often dips into the mid-20s there. That adaptability should be great news for future PC players, if and when Rockstar confirms a version (none has been announced, though unconfirmed reports point to early 2027).

Is GTA 6 the Best Game Ever? The Verdict

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Dan Houser’s 2020 departure from Rockstar could have spelled doom for Grand Theft Auto VI. Without the company’s lead creative, those waiting for a story on the same level as RDR 2 were growing increasingly nervous (Houser has said he wrote none of it). The good news is that GTA VI sticks the landing with its plot and characters, delivering a story that doesn’t quite reach the same heights as GTA IV but certainly blows GTA V out of the water. After all, this game has a proper ending – multiple, to be precise.

Jason and Lucia’s “Bonnie & Clyde” plot is surprisingly engaging, making you feel for the characters and their relationship. It can be a bit of a chore to balance your criminal career with your love life in the game, but that’s the beauty of the experience Rockstar delivered here.

We can’t forget about Leonida itself. This is arguably the most impressive map ever put in a video game. Every corner of the map is full of meaningful interactions. Forget about those awkward mountains in GTA V – Leonida feels like a living world with purpose behind every creative decision. You can easily spend over twenty hours in the Key Lento/Hamlet area, leaving Vice City for later, and still find new stuff to do, even before touching Port Gellhorn or Ambrosia.

Grand Theft Auto VI was designed as the kind of game that gets talked about for years after release, the same way we still marvel at Red Dead Redemption 2’s sprawling Wild West. We’re still only seeing the tip of the iceberg of GTA VI’s cultural impact, but the numbers don’t lie.

With an estimated 53 million copies sold (Alinea Analytics’ figure ; Rockstar itself confirmed 32.5 million before launch) and the game effectively dominating online video game discourse, Grand Theft Auto VI has become the cultural event Rockstar wanted all along. As for the burning question on everyone’s mind right now, whether GTA VI is the “best” game of all time remains subjective. What we can’t deny at this point, based on the sales numbers, critical reception, and raw technical progress, is that Grand Theft Auto VI is well on its way to becoming the most important video game ever released.

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Grand Theft Auto VI is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, digitally through the PlayStation Store and Xbox’s store.