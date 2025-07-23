As a geek, there’s something inherent about starting up a new collection that ties in with your current hoard of figurines, plushies, cards and more. So when a new type of collectable presents itself, those Spidey senses start to tingle once again.

A few weeks ago, ZURU announced the release of a new type of plush toy, making its way to South Africa. The Funny Ugly Monsters, otherwise known as Fugglers, have been released on our shores to much funfair. Despite their odd looks, a seemingly ‘ugly’ aesthetic, it has garnered great appeal for their cuteness and charm, much like how pet owners find their ugly pets the cutest things around.

The Golden Age Continues to Give

Many people still believe that toys, whether they’re figurines, plushies, plastic, cars, LEGO, or anything else, are meant for kids. And they’ll die on that hill. What’s interesting about that logic is that there has been a growing trend of these toys having an increased age base.

With the golden age of toys and their associated brands coming from the ’80s and ’90s, kids of those generations have continued their love for their toys and added to their collections. Now in their 40s, it has meant the average age has increased, with the same applying to gamers.

With the Fugglers range adding plenty of collaborations to their lineup, it taps into a market that spans across generations. There is a wide variety of Fugglers to choose from, with many themed releases as well. Themed sets include collaborations with brands such as Fugglers x DC, which includes four characters (Superman, The Joker, Batman and Harley Quinn), Gremlins, TMNT, Lord of the Rings and more. Even as a 40-year-old, there’s something within the collection of interest.

Having launched more than a year ago globally, ZURU Toys reported an astonishing 247% increase in Fugglers sales in the past year, a testament to its allure across all ages. These sales made it the third-most purchased plush brand internationally, before it even reached the shores of South Africa and many other territories.

There’s also a mix of sizes, with variations from the standard 9″ dolls, larger 18″ dolls, more miniature 3″ dolls and even keyring-sized, so you can carry your Fuggler with you wherever you go.

A Face Only a Mother Could Love

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Despite being one of the first things you’ll notice when you’ve received your Fuggler still in its box, it’s only once you’ve unboxed it that its human-like teeth are eerily realistic and ominous-looking.

With each Fuggler having its own unique set of teeth configuration, it becomes a significant part of the charm. But once you get close in and even touch the teeth, there’s a little shock that waves over you as to how realistic it looks and feels. It’s bizarre, but in a good way. I immediately laughed at the fact, rubbing my fingers along the mouth, somewhat in disbelief that this is an actual plush toy. It’s much more than just a type of plush toy and could be a category unto itself.

Their quirks continue beyond this, with the variations in their eyes. Most of them have the same basic eyes, dark and round plastic with a mix of blues, browns and other colours around the edges. However, it’s the eyelids that differentiate each character yet again. Some will have no eyelids, and others will have thick lids where the eyes are barely visible.

However, if there’s one thing that ties them all together, it’s their buttholes. Yes, you read that correctly. Each of the Fugglers has a “button hole” as an added characteristic.

Fugglers x DC – Harley Quinn

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

The DC collection features two duos in Batman and Superman, as well as The Joker and Harley Quinn. Unlike many of the other collections, the Fugglers x DC range has a more straightforward approach to each character’s teeth. They look more human than many of the other monsters available, which makes it all the creepier.

Harley herself has a set of six top teeth only, showcasing a normal human overbite. The teeth are of decent size as well, just for that added realism. Further to this, her eyes follow the Fugglers’ convention of the rounded plastics with a blue outer ring, with a splash of feminism in the form of eyelashes on the sides.

The evil duo of Harley and The Joker are based on their designs from Batman: The Animated Series. Harley has her iconic red and black jester uniform, complete with neck frills and a cap with two points on the side. On the rear, as with all the other Fugglers, she has the button hole included, with the “DC” and “Fugglers” text, as opposed to just the latter, which is standard across most of the plushies.

Fugglers x The Lord of the Rings – Smeagol

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

An iconic character in its own right, the Fuggler version of Smeagol adds a unique twist to one of the world’s most notable characters. There are more elements of detail on the Smeagol plush compared to those of Harley Quinn, whose details come from her clothing. Instead, Smeagol has a textured body and not the smooth, soft polyester of Harley. The textured approach covers the entire body, giving it a more rugged feel as a result.

Added to the textured polyester material, the Smeagol Fuggler also features a set of crooked teeth, which are a lot pointier, much like the character in the film. It has a relatively large tongue protruding from its mouth for an added touch of “ugly.”

Whereas Harley had open-set eyes, Smeagol has eyelids on both the top and bottom, giving him a more sinister look.

Unlike Harley with her buttonhole exposed, Smeagol’s butt is hidden behind his jagged brown shorts. Furthermore, its nose resembles that of a dog, complete with textures, as well as eight strands of hair on its head, giving it an unkept look.

Consider It as Your Next Gift

Apart from the teeth, the rest of the body feels on par with most plush toys, with a soft core and polyester clothing stitched together. Its characteristics come primarily from its “ugly” faces, making it stand out from a range of other plushies available on the market. Their appearance, along with their take on some nostalgic characters, makes the Fugglers a perfect option for your next gift, whether the recipient is young or old.

With a wide variety of options, it’s also suited to many different budgets. With the blind-box mini figures around R70 and the keychain around R90, the pricing starts relatively low. The popular 9″ size averages between R250 and R300, with the giant-sized, 18″ option around R900. These quirky plush toys make for an excellent toy, whether you’re buying for yourself or a loved one.

RELATED: New Superman Toy Reveals a Surprise Villain Not Seen In The Trailer