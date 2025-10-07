It’s nearly Halloween. But while most of us are planning our costumes and researching the horror movies we’ll watch, one story is going viral on social media. In 2021, 5-year-old Declan, who was battling cancer, found comfort in meeting Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees. Or rather, a cosplayer dressed as him. According to thishowthingswork on Instagram, Declan’s family was contacted by a Jason Voorhees cosplayer known as SteelCityJason, who regularly dons the iconic hockey mask to bring the slasher to life. This time, though, the meeting wasn’t for a convention or photo op. It was about giving a young horror fan a moment of pure joy.

When SteelCityJason met Declan, the masked man behind the machete wasn’t a monster at all. “I nearly fell apart when he hugged me and said, ‘I love you, Jason,’” the cosplayer shared online. “I love you too, little buddy, and I’m praying for miracles.”

Declan passed away in November 2021, but the story continues to ripple through the horror community. The photo of the masked killer holding the tiny horror fan has gone viral again recently, reminding everyone that kindness sometimes wears unexpected masks.

Image Credit: Instagram / thishowthingswork

On Reddit, users chimed in with comments like, “Sometimes the kindest deeds come from those we’re used to fearing,” and “He made the child’s last days a little brighter, and that’s far scarier than any horror movie — because true humanity looks like this.” Another added, “Just because you’re a bad guy doesn’t mean you’re a bad guy.”

It’s not hard to see why this moment resonates. For many horror fans, these stories highlight why the genre means so much. Beneath all the gore and jump scares, there’s a tight-knit community that genuinely cares about its own. A man dressed as a monster becoming a child’s hero isn’t irony. It’s empathy.

Image Credit: Jason Universe, Horror Inc

Of course, Jason Voorhees is back in the news for another reason, too. Former WWE star Adam Scherr, better known to wrestling fans as Braun Strowman, recently hinted that he’s been in talks to play the character in an upcoming project. While promoting Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon, Scherr told director Jason Lei Howden, “Oh, Friday the 13th. Jason! I’d gladly shave this beard off to play that character.” He then added, “There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency. If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees.”

It’s unclear whether Scherr is referring to the long-awaited Friday the 13th film teased by Jason Universe VP Robbie Barsamian, or something else entirely. But between A24’s Crystal Lake series and reports of a new feature film, the masked man from Camp Crystal Lake seems ready for another resurrection.

And maybe that’s fitting. Because if Declan’s story reminds us of anything, it’s that even monsters like Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees can bring comfort.

RELATED: 10 Non-Horror Movies That Are Scarier Than Actual Horror Films