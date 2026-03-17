Even the most die-hard pop culture fan has a love/hate relationship with Funko Pops. Those eerie collectibles have been farming a bad rap ever since they were first released. Whether it’s due to their unnerving soulless eyes or their questionable prices, enjoying Funko Pops has never been what anyone would call “cool.” That said, they are incredibly collectible.

As it happens with any collectible product, you’ll have a community that’s wholly dedicated to collecting the rarest, most valuable models. While the Funko brand is no stranger to limited and special editions, the real value lies in signed Pops. Those are always worth a pretty penny, and for a while, celebrities loved signing them – until they found out what really happens to those signed figurines.

The latest celebrity in the long list of Funko avoiders is Brian Cox, star of the show Succession and a veteran actor who has appeared in dozens of roles over his 79 years. So, when someone on that level tells you that he “f***ing hates” Funko Pops, I think we’d better listen to the man.

Not All Celebrities Hate Funko Pops, But Many Are Wary of Resellers

Image Credit: Instagram / funkofinderz

Now, something important to mention in this discussion is that not all celebrities hate Funko Pops. There are still some big names in the entertainment industry who won’t say no to signing a Pop or ten – even if it’s clear that those are prime content for resellers. Recently, Christian Bale was seen signing a few Pops, just as a fan told him that he appreciated his role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Naturally, some fans were quick to point out that those Pops won’t exactly be going to some kid’s collection.

Why More Celebrities Like Oscar Isaac Are Turning Against Funko Pop Signings

Brian Cox’s surprisingly belligerent reaction to signing Funko Pops aligns well with Oscar Isaac’s recent anti-Funko tirade, in which he refused to sign a Spider-Man 2099 Pop. While some fans theorized it might have something to do with his recent animosity towards Disney, the Spider-Man brand is owned by Sony, not the House of Mouse. Besides, he explicitly mentions his disdain for Funko Pops in particular, so there’s a bit of a common trend in here.

How Resellers and Scalpers Are Ruining the Funko Pop Collecting Community

There’s a worrying trend of people treating collectibles as currency. Naturally, when scalpers hear of someone like Logan Paul making a fortune out of Pokémon cards, the result is always them robbing children of their precious collectibles. Reselling and scalping have become epidemics in some circles, and Funko Pops were among the first casualties of this trend.

The good news is that, as we just mentioned, there are hundreds of videos of resellers acting in scummy ways. Celebrities who come across these videos might have noticed that Funko Pops are among the most resold collectibles in the market – and why should they sign an empty box that will just end up on eBay anyway?

Maybe celebrities would be more generous with their pens if collectors stopped treating vinyl figurines like retirement funds. Until then, stars like Brian Cox will be more than justified when they tell people with Funko Pops that they’re simply not that interested in signing their boxes.

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