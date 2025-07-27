MrBeast isn’t slowing down, and at this point, why would he? First, he conquered YouTube. Then came Beast Burgers, Feastables chocolate, toys, and even a cameo in Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots. Now, Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is taking his empire to animation with MrBeast Lab, an upcoming series set to drop in October. And yes, the first trailer is already making waves.

The trailer kicks off in a setting fans will recognize immediately: a MrBeast Lab straight out of the toy line. Things go south fast as black shadow monsters swarm the lab, only to be met by a massive blue creature that lets out a deep growl. Cue MrBeast himself, sporting earphones and riding an elevator like this is just another Tuesday. “Welcome to MrBeast Lab,” he announces.

Image Credit: MrBeast

The trailer wastes no time explaining what’s going on. “100 levels of unhinged science that I’m using to fight the shadow monsters suddenly attacking our world,” MrBeast says as he moves between floors. It’s revealed that he’s been cooking up some weird, possibly dangerous experiments to take on the monsters. At one point, a popcorn creature strolls by, and in the most MrBeast move ever, he casually takes a bite out of it before heading into battle.

The action cuts back to the anime-style fight between the blue beast and the shadows, and just when it looks like things are under control, the elevator doors open, and MrBeast gets yanked by one of the monsters. “A little help please,” he shouts as chaos unfolds. The trailer ends with the show’s logo and the October release date.

The first trailer for Mr Beast’s new animated series ‘MRBEAST LAB’ has been released.



Releasing in October. pic.twitter.com/LGtQ3EucVL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 27, 2025

The style screams “designed for kids,” and you’d be right to think so. This one’s clearly aiming at the 6-to-13 crowd. But teenagers (and let’s be honest, plenty of adults) are already hyped. “MrBeast Lab trailer just dropped the hardest animation glow-up since Pixar – October can’t come fast enough, W incoming!” wrote one X user. Another simply asked, “What can’t this guy do? Crazy.”

Of course, not everyone’s buying the hype. “Should’ve stuck to YouTube,” one critic said. Another wasn’t convinced: “Anyone saying they are excited to watch this is lying to themselves.” But even the haters can’t deny MrBeast’s track record.

Image Credit: MrBeast

But will MrBeast Lab pull the same massive views as his YouTube videos? If history tells us anything, the answer leans heavily toward yes. This is the guy who literally redefined online entertainment by throwing millions into challenges, games, and giveaways. He knows his audience, he knows what gets attention, and he rarely misses.

If MrBeast Lab hits the same way his other ventures have, don’t be surprised if you’re soon hearing kids yelling “Welcome to MrBeast Lab!” at the playground. October can’t come soon enough.

RELATED: There’s a New Mortal Kombat Series With the Original Actors – And the Action Is Insane!