One of the biggest sci-fi films lined up for 2026, Project Hail Mary, just scored its own official LEGO set, and it’s the kind of crossover that feels slightly random until you remember LEGO has always had a soft spot for space.

LEGO revealed an 830-piece build based on the upcoming movie, which adapts Andy Weir’s novel (yes, the same Andy Weir who gave us The Martian). If you like your science fiction with bolts, math, and a little panic, you already know what to expect. The set centres on the Hail Mary itself, a longshot ship sent out because almost every star in the universe starts dying, including our sun.

The model comes with a display stand that lets you rotate the ship, which already makes it feel like something you’ll keep on your desk just to spin it during boring calls. Better still, it includes a moving crew module designed to mimic the ship’s centrifugal gravity system.

Image Credit: LEGO

The base also adds a detachable vignette with a minifigure of Ryan Gosling’s astronaut, Ryland Grace, plus a brick-built Rocky, the alien he meets out there. If you’re the type who likes your display pieces to have a tiny story baked in, you’re covered. If you’re the type who just wants a clean spaceship build, you can ignore the side scene and pretend you’re running mission control.

The LEGO Icons Project Hail Mary set releases March 1 for $100, and it’s available to preorder now. Lego’s own product description leans into the adult collector angle with lines like: “Launch into the realm of cinematic science fiction with the LEGO® Icons Project Hail Mary (11389) spaceship model kit for adults.” It even pitches it as “a striking centerpiece for the home or office”.

Size-wise, it’s not tiny either. The finished build stands over 12 inches (30 cm) high, stretches 9.5 inches (25 cm) long, and spans 8.5 inches (22 cm) wide. Big enough to show off, small enough that you won’t need to explain to your family why the dining table has become a LEGO space dock again.

RELATED: Mercy Revives a Classic 90s Sci-Fi Action Trend We Didn’t Know We Missed