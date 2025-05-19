If you’ve seen Final Destination: Bloodlines and found yourself muttering, “What is this kid’s problem?”, you’re not alone. Alfred Milano—now infamously dubbed “The Penny Kid”—might just be the most irritating child to ever grace the horror franchise. But how exactly does The Penny Kid meet his fate in Final Destination: Bloodlines?

At first glance, Alfred seems like your standard garden-variety menace: he’s introduced stealing coins from the artificial lake at the restaurant, even after being warned by a security guard that it brings bad luck. “Oh, I’m so sorry. Of course… Fat a**,” he mutters sarcastically to the guard, cementing his place in Final Destination’s hall of shame. Then, of course, things escalate.

Alfred shows up at the observation tower, still unsupervised, and starts tossing pennies off the edge—ignoring the fact that people are below. Another guard tells him off. Alfred pretends to listen, only to immediately go back to being a little gremlin. One of those tossed coins gets sucked into the tower’s ventilation system, setting off a chain reaction that brings the whole thing down. That’s right—The Penny Kid may have triggered the whole disaster in Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

During Iris’ premonition, we see Alfred shoving people out of the way to save himself. He even gives a smug look back at the others before continuing his descent. But fate, being the drama queen that it is, wasn’t going to let him off that easy. Just when you think he’s in the clear, the same penny that caused chaos lands on a piano, tipping it over. The piano crushes Daphne Wo against a glass wall, causing a domino effect that sends multiple guests plummeting. And then, karma does what karma does best: Alfred hits ground level, lets out a tiny victorious laugh… and gets obliterated by the falling piano.

But, as we know, this was all part of Iris’ vision. In real time, she stops Alfred before he tosses the fatal coin, effectively breaking the chain and saving everyone—including the tiny terror.

So… what actually happens to Alfred in the new timeline? That’s the question fans are dissecting. There’s a post-credits scene with a few clues, but the film never explicitly shows his final fate. The coin he would have thrown is returned to the restaurant’s artificial lake—like some cursed relic being sealed back in its tomb.

Did death skip Alfred? Or was death just biding its time?

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

As we learn, Iris studied Death’s design and kept a book about those who survived the event. She later handed the book over to her granddaughter, Stefani Reyes, in the hope that she could beat Death’s plans.

After the wild third act in Final Destination: Bloodlines, the credits begin to roll with a view of the newspaper clippings that Stefani assembled. Rolling down the middle of the clippings is a penny—the same one that sparked everything—still causing chaos, still not done.

That’s where we learn of Alfred Milano’s death. According to the in-universe newspaper headline — “Pickpocket Killed by Piano-Moving Truck” – Alfred is crushed by a piano.

Of course, Reddit is losing its collective mind.

“At least the piano got his revenge 😁” – lmao7581

“A pickpocket is not just a brat – he’s literally a criminal” – MysteriousAir9948

“I need them to release the whole timeline/book Iris made” – Samiann1899

One thing’s for sure: Alfred Milano has become Final Destination: Bloodlines’ log truck moment. He’s the chaos agent. The brat with blood on his pennies. Even though we didn’t get to see it, he’ll go down as the most satisfying Final Destination death in years.

Justice was served. In the form of a piano.

RELATED: This Deleted Final Destination Death Is So Gross, It Was Never Filmed