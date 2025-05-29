Since the release of James Gunn’s Superman (2025) trailer earlier this month, fans have been pausing, zooming, and enhancing like they’re part of a CSI team. While looking for more clues, they’ve just spotted something charming: a subtle romantic gesture from the Man of Steel. Behind Clark Kent in the opening interview scene, nestled casually on Lois’ desk, is a framed picture of her name written… in the sky. It seems like Superman went full love-struck teenager and wrote Lois Lane’s name in the clouds.

While Christopher Reeve’s Superman took Lois on scenic date-night flights over Metropolis, David Corenswet’s version is out here doing cursive cloud calligraphy.

Some sceptics are convinced it’s just the time “10:15” showing up in a blurry bokeh-style shot, but that seems like an oddly poetic coincidence. The letters have the wispy curve and spacing of a name drawn in the clouds.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a Superman film has leaned into the iconic romance. From the early Donner films with Margot Kidder to Snyder’s grittier Lois and Clark played by Amy Adams and Henry Cavill, the relationship has always been central. But this might be the most romantic gesture by Superman yet.

Image Credit: DC Studios

That said, not everything about Superman’s flight has been smooth. When early footage of the new suit and powers dropped, fans were quick to point out some awkward flying poses and his cross-eyes. But Gunn seems to be listening. In the latest trailer, the much-memed “Superman flinches at a soda can” shot has already been replaced, and it’s likely we’ll see more visual effects polish before release. Those squinty flying eyes are probably getting touched up too.

Still, if there’s one thing this trailer makes clear, it’s that Superman (2025) is embracing flight in a big way. We’re seeing Kal-El soaring through the sky with joy again—something that’s been oddly missing in recent portrayals. Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel gave us a single sequence of Kal learning to fly, but much of his later screen time was spent brooding mid-air.

Image Credit: DC Studios

Not here. David Corenswet’s Superman is swooshing across the skyline, making sky-kisses with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and now, apparently, moonlighting as a skywriter and writing her name in the clouds.

But isn’t that what we want from Superman? Not just strength, but heart. And maybe a little cloud graffiti for the woman he loves.

