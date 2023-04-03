Biker Boyz was a cult classic in the early 2000s, but does it deserve a reboot or a sequel? Let’s explore the possibilities and see if it’s worth revisiting.

When discussing movies that deserve sequels and reboots, our minds typically go to box office hits, with sequels and franchises lined up before the first film even premieres. But what happens to those films that, even if they were great, didn’t receive the love they needed at the box office? Just ask the cast and fans of Biker Boyz.

Biker Boyz follows Kid, a young man with dreams of becoming the best motorcycle racer in the world, just like his late father. Kid’s story is about family, loyalty, and the pursuit of excellence. But, as he races towards victory, he must confront the truth about his father’s death and decide whether winning at all costs is worth sacrificing his relationships and safety. Does Biker Boyz deserve a reboot or a sequel?

Passionate Following

Released in the middle of the Fast and Furious craze, Biker Boyz featured many of the same narrative beats and themes that made the Vince Diesel-led franchise such a massive blockbuster. However, the critics could have been more impressed by the film’s action and racing scenes if not by the stellar cast.

In the years since its release, the film has developed a cult following and has become a beloved entry in the motorcycle movie genre – and that’s rare enough to see. But, of course, bikes rarely get the same love as cars in films, so a sequel to Biker Boyz could add a bit of variety to the average Summer blockbuster season.

The themes of family, loyalty, and brotherhood are timeless and universal. A sequel would resonate with fans just as much as the original film did almost two decades ago.

Finish the Race

While the movie didn’t precisely end on a cliffhanger, there are still many questions that we’d like to see answered in a sequel. Things like Kid’s life after the final race and the fate of the Black Knights would be something fans would love to see, especially twenty years later, as it opens the possibility to more new stories in the series.

A sequel could also focus on mending the faults of its predecessor, namely the “stale” racing scenes critics found uninspired. A modern take on Biker Boyz could definitely up the ante regarding high-stakes action and intense motorcycle racing, especially if we get a director with some experience filming racing scenes, like Justin Lin or even Ron Howard.

A Fresh New Look

One of Biker Boyz’s strongest suits was its all-star cast. With the talents of Derek Luke, Laurence Fishburne, and Meagan Good, among others, what could have been merely a loud blockbuster became something more to its fans.

If we ever get a sequel, Biker Boyz could become an excellent springboard for new and emerging talent in Hollywood, especially considering that the first movie already had an amazingly diverse cast.

As we wait to see whether Biker Boyz will ever make a return, we can appreciate its impact on motorcycle movies and the enduring appeal of its message. Also worth noting, those “tunnel vision” scenes were insanely cool.

Is it time that Biker Boyz gets a reboot or a sequel?